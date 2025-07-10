GEN Korean BBQ Opens 12th Texas Location in Waco

CERRITOS, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, today announced the opening of its Waco, Texas location. This opening represents the Company’s 8th new restaurant in 2025.

“Continuing our expansion in Texas is a result of our strong performance throughout Texas and an indicator of our steady progress on our 2025 expansion goals,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “Sharing the GEN all-inclusive, value focused experience with more communities throughout Texas is a priority in our growth plan.”

Waco has multiple sites of historical and cultural interest attracting tourists and residents alike. The location’s proximity to Baylor University allows it to reach a wide variety of community members in our age demographic.

The new GEN Korean BBQ in Waco, Texas is located at 2412 Creekview Dr., Suite 100, Waco, TX 76711 and is open from 11:00 am to 10:30 pm on Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on Friday and Saturday.

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit: www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 40 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

