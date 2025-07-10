Clearwave Fiber Donates to Herrin Fire Department at Grand Opening Event

Herrin, IL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Herrin Fire Department received a donation from Clearwave Fiber, a leading provider of high-speed Fiber internet, during its Grand Opening and Community Open House— underscoring the vital connection between public safety and community-minded businesses.

The donation was presented by Charles Lawrence, Clearwave Fiber President, Residential, to Mayor Steve Frattini and Fire Chief Shawn Priddy in front of a crowd of Herrin residents, first responders, and community leaders.

“It’s my honor to present this donation on behalf of Clearwave Fiber,” said Lawrence. “We’re proud to support the Herrin Fire Department—not just today, but every day. Your courage, service, and commitment to this community inspire us.”

Clearwave Fiber’s investment in Herrin includes delivering 100% Fiber internet to homes, businesses, and essential services—including the fire department itself. Lawrence emphasized that the company’s mission goes beyond connectivity.

“We don’t just build networks—we build relationships,” he said. “Supporting first responders is one way we give back to the communities that trust us to keep them connected.”

The community event, sponsored by Clearwave Fiber, featured a ribbon cutting, fire station tours, fire safety demonstrations, and family-friendly activities. Local Herrin restaurants provided food, continuing Clearwave’s tradition of supporting first responders through community engagement—including recent appreciation meals delivered across the region.

“This donation helps us continue to serve Herrin with the tools, training, and technology we need,” said Chief Priddy. “We’re thankful for Clearwave Fiber’s partnership and their commitment to public safety.”

The event concluded with a photo opportunity featuring Clearwave Fiber leadership, city officials, and fire department representatives—symbolizing a shared commitment to a safer, more connected Herrin.

ABOUT CLEARWAVE FIBER

Clearwave Fiber is an Internet service provider that operates a 100% Fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing Fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Georgia, Florida, Illinois, and Kansas. Clearwave Fiber employs more than 300 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

