Announcement of the decision made at the bondholders' meeting of UAB “Orkela” on 10 July 2025

At the initiative of UAB "Orkela" (the Company) and the decision of UAB “AUDIFINA” (the Trustee), a meeting of the bondholders of the Company’s bond issue, ISIN code LT0000405961 (the Bonds), was held on 10 July 2025 (the Meeting).

Meeting draft decision and voting results:

Regarding the extension of the Bonds' redemption date to 19 October 2025. A vote was held in the Meeting to approve the change of the redemption date specified in the Bond documents to 19 October 2025, with the Company paying higher annual interest of 9% for the final interest period from 19 July 2025 (inclusive) to 19 October 2025 (exclusive).

The decision of the Meeting was adopted.

In accordance with the Meeting’s decision, the Bonds' redemption date is extended and changed to 19 October 2025, with the Company paying higher annual interest of 9% for the final interest period from 19 July 2025 (inclusive) to 19 October 2025 (exclusive).

The Meeting minutes are attached to this announcement and are published on the Company’s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/, as well as on the Trustee’s website at https://www.audifina.lt/paslaugos/konsultacines-paslaugos/obligaciju-savininku-interesu-gynimas-atstovavimas/#viesi-pranesimai.

The presentation delivered by the Company during the meeting is attached hereto

Attachments