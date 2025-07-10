Moomoo Midyear 2025 Investor Survey Findings: Investors Take a Neutral Stance, Expect More Volatility in the Second Half

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intuitive investment and trading platform moomoo has recently completed a 2025 second quarter North American users survey. Similar to last year, moomoo surveyed its users halfway through the year to find out how their investing journey has progressed to-date this year and learn what their expectations for the second half will be. Results showed that the investors in the survey take a neutral stance and expect more volatility in the second half. Many investors are growth focused and confident in meeting their investment goals despite poor consumer sentiment about the economy.

Investors anticipate just a few cuts from the Fed in 2025 despite expectations of a possible recession and rising unemployment. As they are using several apps to invest, they want information available at their fingertips. New features like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and extended hours trading are gaining traction.

Markets climbed a wall of worry after an initial tariff fueled selloff at the beginning of the year to finish modestly in the green and near all-time highs. Overall, investors held on through the dip and emerged in a solid financial position at the end of the half. As of June 30, the S&P 500 index gained 5.5%, the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 index was up 7.9% and the Magnificent Seven index gained 2.5%. Moomoo surveyed 1,200 of its users in North America halfway through the year to find out how their investing journey has progressed and what their expectations for the second half will be. Overall, investors remain positive but are striking a more cautionary tone as uncertainly over the economy and tariffs are expected to lead to more volatility. In addition, moomoo’s investors in Canada are closely watching political developments both at home and in the US and adjusting their investing plans accordingly.

"While more investors report having made money in 2025 compared with the same period last year, the uncertainty surrounding inflation drives mixed reactions among users. However, investors trade more often with a more diversified portfolio and goals. Even though they are expecting more volatility in the second half, investors believe trading through self-direct platforms help them achieve their financial freedom goals," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy, Moomoo Technologies Inc.

About the Survey:

The Q2 Moomoo Users survey was conducted in June 2024. The survey included approximately 1,000 participants in the US and 200 in Canada that are registered users of the moomoo app. The data shown in the survey represents the opinion of those surveyed and may change based on the market and other conditions. The survey results provided herein may not represent other customers' experience, and there is no guarantee of future performance or success and should also not be construed as investment advice. Experiences may differ than the ones represented here. Investing involves risks regardless of the strategy selected.

This whitepaper is for informational and educational use only and is not a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy. Past investment performance does not indicate or guarantee future success. You should consider the appropriateness of this information having regard to your relevant personal circumstances before making any investment decisions.

