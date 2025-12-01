Moomoo Engages 3.4 Million NYC Commuters with "Trade Smart" OOH Campaign for Q4 Earnings Season

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a leading global trading platform with 28 million users worldwide, has launched a strategic out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign across New York City for the Q4 earnings season. Running from October 14 to December 13, the campaign utilizes prominent digital boards at the World Trade Center (WTC) station and in-train advertisements, directly targeting an estimated 3.4 million daily commuters—primarily New York and New Jersey white-collar professionals who spend over 30 minutes daily on public transit.









This campaign underscores Moomoo's commitment to a customer-first, data-driven strategy in the U.S. and is integral to a broader multi-channel outreach plan designed to attract and empower traders ranging from intermediates to seasoned professionals.

The campaign's creative approach moves beyond generic platform features, leveraging industry insights and relatable scenarios to encourage smarter trading habits. As Moomoo's Brand Marketing Lead Kit Guerra said, "Trade Smart was built to reset how people think about investing, using human, witty creative that contrasts the smart with the not-so-smart ways traders instantly recognize. Paired with intentional placements across high-dwell commuter environments, the campaign turns everyday movement into memorable reminders of moomoo’s data-driven edge."

Empowering Traders with Advanced Tools

The campaign highlights key Moomoo features designed to give traders a decisive edge:

Follow Smart Money: Access insights from top strategies by following and learning from the approaches of leading investors and institutions like Berkshire Hathaway, ARK Investment, and Soros Capital.

Free Level 2 Data: Gain a competitive advantage with free Level 2 market data, available for U.S. accounts with a 30-day average value of $100+. This includes 60 bid/ask levels and customizable tools to identify key price points and market depth.

AI Built for Traders: Leverage powerful AI tools, including a 24/7 chatbot that delivers real-time quotes, in-depth analysis, breaking news, and personalized services.



Initial results from the campaign are promising, demonstrating increased app downloads, brand visibility and engagement across digital channels. Data from Google Trends shows consistent and rising search interest in Moomoo across New York and New Jersey, alongside a surge in cross-channel engagement metrics, including search engine marketing (SEM) and app store advertising (ASA) exposure and clicks.

"Our OOH campaign directly engages New York commuters, delivering the advanced tools they need to trade smarter and more confidently," said Neil McDonald, CEO of Moomoo US. "It's a clear demonstration of Moomoo's unwavering commitment to empowering all U.S. traders through a data-first approach, helping them make informed decisions in a dynamic market."

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make more-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the U.S., moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed Futu Holdings (FUTU), we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its innovative, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email us: pr@us.moomoo.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96e6d41d-2906-4896-b701-ce6f7cd8d17a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2654c5c-9307-4570-8673-8ba934cf7bb6