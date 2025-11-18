Online trading platform moomoo opens first Australian store

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a first for a broker operating in Australia, moomoo will open a retail presence in Sydney today.

The moomoo store is an immersive space for investment education, product interaction, and for the moomoo team to engage with users of the app. That includes hosting workshops, personalised app guidance, and real-time tutorials with platform experts.

“This step embodies the mission of moomoo Australia, which is to open the world of investing through creating community and offering accessible tools and education. The aim is to help investors of all levels to confidently take on the markets,” said Moomoo Australia and New Zealand chief executive officer Michael McCarthy.

The moomoo store – located in Chatswood, just north of Sydney’s CBD – marks a milestone for the online broker in Australia, which launched just over three years ago. It is now the nation’s most-downloaded trading app in 2025.*

“It’s the right time to show our commitment with a real-life presence that will help our clients to understand the challenges of trading, and to better use our powerful investing tools,” said Mr McCarthy.

The new store will fill the gap for those users of digital investing platforms that want some in-person interaction in their trading experience. Whether they simply want to open an account or come to grips with the platform’s advanced AI tools, they now have the option of a face-to-face connection to find greater confidence in their investing journey.

About moomoo

Moomoo Australia and New Zealand is an AI-powered investment platform that features real-time market data and news, an active trading community, and access to more than 26,000 shares and ETFs across the Australian, United States and Hong Kong markets. Moomoo is owned by Futu Holdings, a global fintech operation listed on the Nasdaq. It operates in eight world markets.

* Source: data.ai, brokerage apps downloads in Australia. Note: Number of downloads in Australia are combined total downloads of Moomoo App in Australian iOS and Android stores. Due to change of App version, from January 1, 2025 to November 7, 2025, Moomoo App refers to Moomoo global app, from November 7, 2025 onward, it refers to Moomoo Australia app. Ranking may change over time.