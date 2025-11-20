Smarter Trading Starts Here: Moomoo Steps Out of the App Store and into Toronto’s Premiere Yorkville Neighbourhood with its First Canadian Moomoo Store





TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo Financial Canada Inc., the #1 U.S. stock trading platform for Canadians, today announced the grand opening of its first Canadian Experience Store in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood.

Opening Saturday, November 22, the space is designed for Canadians who want to take charge of their financial futures. Visitors can meet Moomoo experts, explore the app firsthand, grab a coffee, and discover how smarter investing begins with smarter tools.

While other platforms are going all-in on automation, Moomoo is bringing back the human touch. The Moomoo Store offers an open, social environment where traders and learners alike can connect, swap ideas, and get hands-on guidance. It’s a space to learn, experiment, and experience Moomoo’s powerful suite of pro-level trading tools, real-time data, and AI-driven insights — all without paywalls.

“Smarter trading starts with smarter investors — and that’s what Moomoo is all about,” said Michael Arbus, CEO of Moomoo Financial Canada. “We’ve built one of the most advanced platforms for active traders, but this space is about connection. Whether you’re just starting out or fine-tuning your strategy, we want Canadians to feel empowered to take control of their financial future — and have a little fun doing it.”

The Yorkville centre also doubles as a hub for financial learning and collaboration. Moomoo Canada will host regular events with industry experts, trading partners, and post-secondary institutions to help Canadians sharpen their market knowledge and investing skills. These sessions will dive into financial literacy, trading strategies, and the evolving role of AI and technology in modern investing.

To celebrate its grand opening, Moomoo is rolling out exclusive in-store giveaways and rewards, including stock cash coupons, branded merchandise, and exciting prize draws for both new and existing users. Guests can join the festivities, enjoy a specialty coffee on the house, and officially welcome the Moomoo Store to Canada’s trading scene.

With more than 27 million users across seven global markets, Moomoo has earned a reputation as the go-to platform for active traders — combining power, precision, and accessibility in one sleek app. The Yorkville launch marks another bold move in Moomoo’s mission to help Canadians invest smarter, trade faster, and connect deeper.

Canadians are invited to visit the new Moomoo Store in Yorkville beginning November 22, and to download the Moomoo app to start their own journey toward smarter trading.

Smarter Trading Starts Here — Step in and Make "Mooves".

About Moomoo Financial Canada

Recognized as the #1 U.S. stock trading platform for Canadians, Moomoo Finanical Canada offers professional-grade trading tools, real-time data, and advanced analytics to help Canadian investors make informed decisions. Moomoo Financial Canada Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Moomoo Financial Canada is an affiliate of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading global fintech company serving over 27 million users worldwide. Learn more at www.Moomoo.ca.

Media Contact:

Jaime Shulman

Public Relations

Moomoo Financial Canada

jshulman@ca.Moomoo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac998bb6-e6d2-4fdf-a7ef-031b3f8658cb