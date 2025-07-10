YMCA of the USA and MissionSquare Foundation Expand National Partnership to Elevate Youth Civic Engagement and Develop Future Leaders

CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, is proud to announce the third year of its national partnership with the MissionSquare Foundation. This collaboration aims to close the youth civic engagement gap and prepare the next generation of changemakers.

This almost $2.5 million initiative supports the expansion of the YMCA Youth and Government® program in 18 states and the District of Columbia, giving more young people the tools, access, and experiences they need to become thoughtful, informed, and engaged civic leaders.

Since launching in 2022, the partnership has made a meaningful impact:

17 local YMCA associations and 18 state Youth and Government programs have received direct support.

have received direct support. 500+ new students from historically underrepresented communities have been engaged.

from historically underrepresented communities have been engaged. 6,000+ students have participated in state-level Youth and Government programming through more than 300 delegations across the country.



“For nearly 90 years, YMCA Youth and Government has empowered young people to raise their voices and take an active role in our democracy,” said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of YMCA of the USA. “Thanks to the MissionSquare Foundation’s generous support, we are able to bring this transformative program to even more students, with an emphasis on those who haven’t always had access to civics education and engagement.”

The MissionSquare Foundation, launched in 2022, is committed to strengthening communities by investing in the long-term well-being of youth. Its support fosters civic-mindedness, critical thinking, and leadership skills—values that align directly with the Y’s mission to develop cause-driven leaders for strong, inclusive communities.

“We’re honored to extend our collaboration with Y-USA and support a powerful movement that empowers young people to lead and influence the future,” said Andre Robinson, President and CEO of MissionSquare Retirement. “Our commitment is rooted in helping the next generation gain the tools, confidence, and opportunities to make a meaningful impact in their communities. That mission continues to drive our partnership today and into the future.”

The MissionSquare Foundation has also served as the lead sponsor for the 2025 YMCA Youth Governors Conference in Washington, D.C.—a capstone experience that brought together student leaders from across the nation for a week of inspiration, education, and connection.

Together, YMCA of the USA and MissionSquare Foundation are transforming how young people experience civic life, engage in civil discourse, and see themselves as agents of change in their communities.

Local and State Ys supported in the third year of the initiative include:

California: YMCA of Greater Long Beach, Sonoma County YMCA & YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

Colorado: YMCA of Pueblo & YMCA of Metropolitan Denver

District of Columbia: YMCA of Metropolitan Washington

Florida: YMCA of the Treasure Coast, Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA & Florida Alliance of YMCAs

Illinois: YMCA of Rock River Valley and Illinois YMCA Youth & Government

Maryland: YMCA of Frederick County & YMCA of Central Maryland

Missouri: Gateway Region YMCA & Missouri Alliance of YMCAs

North Carolina: YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, YMCA of Western North Carolina & YMCA of the Triangle Area

New Hampshire: YMCA of Northern New England Alliance & Granite YMCA

Oregon: YMCA of Grants Pass Oregon & State Alliance of Oregon YMCAs

Pennsylvania: YMCA of the Roses & State YMCA of Pennsylvania

Virginia: Virginia Alliance of YMCAs

Washington: South Sound YMCA & YMCA of Greater Seattle

Wisconsin: YMCA of the Northwoods & YMCA of the Fox Cities

Five new local YMCA associations will be awarded and announced in July, and will align with these five new state programs:

Ohio: Ohio Alliance of YMCAs

Oklahoma: YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City

New Mexico: YMCA of Central New Mexico

South Carolina: YMCA of Greenville

Tennessee: YMCA of Middle Tennessee



About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

About MissionSquare Foundation

Launched in 2022, the MissionSquare Foundation seeks to make a meaningful impact in our communities by focusing on the long-term well-being of youth. Our core initiatives focus on civic mindedness, financial capabilities, critical thinking and leadership development skills. We believe cultivating these lifelong skills in our next generation supports strong, sustainable, and thriving communities.

