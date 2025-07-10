Drone Photography Services Market Size to Hit USD 13.40 Billion by 2032, at Robust 21.61% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Photography Services Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Drone Photography Services Market was valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.61% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Advancing Visual Precision: Key Growth Drivers of the Drone Photography Services Market

The drone photography services market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising demand for high-quality aerial imagery across sectors like real estate, agriculture, construction, media, and surveillance. The affordability and accessibility of UAVs, combined with innovations in camera and AI-integrated technologies, have made drone photography an efficient and cost-effective visual tool. These services enhance planning, marketing, and operational oversight by providing dynamic and data-rich visual perspectives. The U.S. Drone Photography Services Market is estimated to be USD 0.66 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.82%. Regulatory support, such as FAA’s BVLoS approvals in the U.S., further fuels adoption for use cases in emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and precision agriculture. As battery life, fleet scalability, and processing tools improve, drone photography is becoming indispensable for industries seeking real-time, high-resolution, and scalable visual data solutions.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

DJI

Parrot

SenseFly

Delair

Skycatch

Aeryon Labs

Propeller Aero

Quantum Systems

Insitu

UAV Propulsion Tech

Airbus

DroneDeploy

Autel Robotics

Flyability

Kespry.

Drone Photography Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.31 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.61% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Fixed-wing drones, Rotary-wing drones, Hybrid drones)



• By Service Type (Photography, Videography, Mapping and surveying, Inspection, Monitoring),



• By Application (Individual, Commercial)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Rotary-wing drones held the largest market share of 64.2% in 2023, due to their vertical take-off and hovering capability to suit the confined urban spaces, making them the best choice for real estate and event photography. This tendency has raised demand amongst commercial and amateur customers because of their convenience and reasonable cost.

Fixed-wing drones are expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to its advantages over long-range flights combined with speed and large-scale applications such as mapping, agriculture, and infrastructure inspections.

By Service Type

In 2023, photography led the global drone photography services market with a 34.3% revenue share, driven by growing demand for high-quality aerial imagery in real estate, weddings, vacation rentals, and social media. Rotary-wing drones, known for their affordability and ease of use, have boosted this trend by offering dynamic visual perspectives.

The mapping and surveying segment is poised for the fastest growth through 2032, as industries seek accurate, cost-effective geospatial data for infrastructure, urban planning, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

By Application

In 2023, commercial applications accounted for 71.7% of market revenue and are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2032. This is due to their extensive use by real-estate, agriculture, construction, and media industries for resolved images and signal. Scalable and Innovative Drone Solutions for Businesses Driven by Growing Industrial Adoption, Government Support and Advancing Technology

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Surges in Drone Photography Services Market

North America led the drone photography services market in 2023 with a 36.7% share, owing to increasing demand in real estate, media, agriculture and construction sectors. Companies like DJI and Skydio have established leading innovation and models in a supportive regulatory environment and high-tech ecosystem that has progressed the proliferation of commercial drones. Drones are being used by real estate platforms like Zillow to create stunning property listings with animated shots of the listing.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and growing usage of aerial data for agriculture and environmental monitoring. China, India and Japan are leading the way here, with corporations such as DJI and Aerial Works offering drone mapping, mapping, and precision agriculture options.

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2025, DJI released the DJI Flip, ultra-light, sub-249g all-in-one vlog camera drone with foldable full-coverage propeller guards for secure flight. With a 48MP camera, 4K video, AI tracking and easy controls, it should help open the skies to more aerial and portrait photographers.

In June, 2025, France committed a framework agreement with Airbus Helicopters and Naval Group for the procurement of VSR700-based SDAM uncrewed aerial systems for the Navy. This deal represents a landmark achievement in the integration of naval drones, where serial VSR700s will operate surveillance mission from French frigates using advanced autonomous systems.

