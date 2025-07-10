Continuum Powders Forms Board of Advisors, Welcoming Industry Leaders Dr. Adrian Keppler and Mark Comerford

Houston, TX, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a leader in sustainable metal powder production for advanced manufacturing, is proud to announce the formation of its inaugural Board of Advisors. Joining the board are two distinguished industry veterans: Dr. Adrian Keppler, former CEO of EOS GmbH, and Mark Comerford, former President and CEO of Haynes International.

Dr. Adrian Keppler has extensive experience in additive manufacturing. He is the founder and CEO of AM Scalation, a consulting firm specializing in additive manufacturing strategies. Dr. Keppler previously held several leadership roles at EOS GmbH, a global provider of 3D printing solutions, including CEO and Managing Director. His expertise in scaling additive technologies and market development will be instrumental in guiding Continuum's growth.

“Continuum Powders is addressing one of the most important challenges in advanced manufacturing—building sustainable, scalable material supply chains without compromising quality. Their unique approach to metal powder production aligns perfectly with the industry’s need for circular solutions, and I’m excited to support their continued innovation and global growth.”

Mark Comerford offers over four decades of experience in specialty alloys and advanced materials. He served as President and CEO of Haynes International, a leading manufacturer of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for aerospace, energy, and chemical processing industries. Prior to Haynes, Comerford held executive positions at Materion. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Global Advanced Metals and holds advisory roles at several advanced materials companies.

“Continuum Powders is bringing much-needed innovation and accountability to the metal powder industry. Their focus on sustainability, quality, and circular manufacturing sets a new standard for what's possible in advanced materials. I'm excited to contribute to their mission and help guide the company as it scales its impact across critical industries.”

Together, Dr. Keppler and Mr. Comerford bring a wealth of expertise that will help shape Continuum Powders’ strategic direction, strengthen its industry partnerships, and accelerate its growth in key markets.

“We are honored to have Adrian and Mark join our Board of Advisors,” said Rob Higby, CEO of Continuum Powders. “Their combined expertise in additive manufacturing and specialty alloys will provide invaluable insights as we continue to innovate and expand our sustainable metal powder solutions.”

The formation of the Board of Advisors marks a significant milestone for Continuum Powders as it accelerates its mission to deliver high-quality, sustainable metal powders for advanced manufacturing applications.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is a leader in sustainable metal powder production, utilizing its proprietary Melt-to-Powder (M2P) technology to transform certified scrap into high-performance powders. Serving industries such as aerospace, energy, and medical, Continuum is committed to advancing the circular economy and reducing environmental impact in metal manufacturing.

