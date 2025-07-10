Samba TV’s 2025 State of Diversity on TV Report Exposes Troubling Decline in On-Screen Representation and Advertising Reach

New analysis of casting for linear and streaming TV shows reveals a 5% decline in diverse TV casting, including a drop of 50% among Asian actors; Hispanic actors underrepresented by 64%

Study reveals advertisers missing critical opportunities to connect with audiences, given

36% positive correlation of diverse audiences watching diverse content

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the global leader in AI-driven media intelligence, today released its highly anticipated 2025 State of Diversity on TV report , offering a comprehensive view of the representation gaps still plaguing the television and advertising industries. The report reveals a concerning 5% year-over-year decline in non-white cast members in top television programming, along with stark underrepresentation of Hispanic talent both on screen and in the ad impressions delivered to Hispanic households.

“Representation is not just about appearances, it is a business imperative,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. “Our data shows a clear connection between diverse casting and audience engagement, with a positive correlation of +36% between representation on screen and viewership. When people see themselves reflected in content, they are more likely to watch, making inclusivity a smart strategy for advertisers, networks, and streaming platforms.”

Despite Hispanic people comprising 20% of the U.S. population, Hispanic actors make up just 7% of casts in top shows, while Asian representation has dropped by 50% since last year, down to 6%. Meanwhile, white households received 63% of ad impressions despite accounting for just 58% of the population, while Hispanic households received 21% fewer ads than their demographic share would suggest.

Samba TV’s report sheds further light on diversity trends in television viewership, which include:

TV Casting Diversity Declines Despite a More Diverse and Powerful Audience

Diverse representation among top TV cast members declined by 5% year-over-year, falling to 42% overall.

Asian representation dropped 50% to just 6%, while Hispanic representation remains stuck at 7%, far below their 20% population share.

Linear Networks Lead on Inclusion, and Representation Drives Stronger Audience Engagement

ABC leads with 55% non-white casts among their top TV shows, followed by Netflix and NBC at 44%.

Streaming shows over-represent white actors, at 60% of cast members versus 58% of the population, while linear casting is more diverse at 56% white--driven by strong representation of Black and mixed/other race talent.

Diverse casting has a positive 36% correlation with diverse viewership. The strongest correlation was among Black audiences watching Black-led streaming shows, at 68%.



Inclusive Content Engages Viewers, but Representation Remains Inconsistent Across Platforms and Genres

Scripted crime shows lead at strong representation with 47% non-white casts, while reality TV ranks lowest in representation at just 33%.

Netflix renewed diverse hits like XO, Kitty (63% Asian), and Survival of the Thickest (88% Black), while CBS and NBC canceled The Equalizer and The Irrational, despite those shows excelling at representation.

Brands and Industries Struggle to Consistently Connect with Multicultural Audiences

Education and Finance ads index highest for Black audiences; Pets and Pharma underperform for Hispanic viewers.

Brands like Colgate (Hispanic), AAA (Asian), and Rooms To Go (Black) lead in culturally relevant ad engagement.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.

Media Contact

For Samba TV:

Katie North-Fisher

katie.north-fisher@samba.tv