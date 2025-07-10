AMAZON PRIME DAY 2025 – FIRST HALF RESULTS ARE IN; CONSUMERS PRIORITIZING ESSENTIALS OVER SPLURGES, NUMERATOR REPORTS

CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has published early read results from the first two days of Prime Day 2025. Data is updated throughout the four-day Prime Day event on Numerator’s live Amazon Prime Day tracker and includes: verified spend, order, item and basket metrics; shopper demographics; and verified Prime Day buyer survey data, powered by Numerator’s omnichannel consumer purchase panel.

Prime Day Purchase Data Findings:

The average Prime Day 2025 spend per order is $57.12. So far, 35% of orders were placed for $20 or less, and 32% were for more than $100.

Over half (51%) of households shopping Prime Day have already placed 2+ orders, and 9% placed 5+ orders within the first two days of Prime Day.

The average household spend in the first two days of Prime Day is approximately $126.26, with 18% spending more than $200.

Among the top five items sold, four are household or grocery products, and two are Amazon branded: Liquid I.V. Packets, Dawn Platinum Powerwash, Premier Protein Shakes, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Amazon Basics Everyday Paper Plates. Additional items in the top 10 are Temptations Classic Cat Treats, Finish Jet-Dry Dishwasher Rinse, Ring Battery Doorbell, Pure Protein Bars, and Sun Bum Original Sunscreen.

The typical observed Prime Day shopper is a high income, suburban female, age 45–64.

Prime Day Verified Buyer Survey Findings:

Nearly 9 in 10 Prime Day shoppers (87%) said they were Amazon Prime members, and the same percentage (87%) said they have been Prime members for more than a year. 89% said they have shopped Prime Day events in the past.

Prime Day shoppers say they are members of other retailer loyalty membership programs, including: Target Circle (47% of 2025 Prime Day shoppers), CVS ExtraCare/CarePass (41%), Kohl’s Rewards Program (41%), Sam’s Club Membership (39%), Costco Membership (38%), myWalgreens (29%), Walmart+ (27%), Ulta Ultimate Rewards (25%), Sephora Beauty Insider (20%), My Best Buy (18%) and Petsmart Treats Loyalty Program (18%).

Almost all Prime Day shoppers (96%) knew it was Prime Day before shopping the event, and 52% said Prime Day was their main reason for shopping on Amazon during the past two days.

Over 3 in 5 Prime Day shoppers (63%) like the extended event, saying it gives them more time to shop and find deals. 25% said it didn’t change how they shopped, and 10% were not aware Prime Day was extended. Only 2% said they don’t like the change.

67% of Prime Day shoppers said they were extremely or very satisfied with the deals offered this year. 17% said this year’s deals were better than last year, while 55% said they were the same as last year, and 10% felt they were worse than Prime Day 2024 (18% were unsure).

51% of Prime Day shoppers said they purchased something they had been waiting to buy on sale, 37% said they shopped for the same items they typically buy on Amazon, 36% shopped for items included in general Prime Day deals, and 25% stocked up on sale items.

Over one-third (37%) of Prime Day shoppers said tariffs had an impact on their Prime Day purchase decisions. 31% were more cautious about spending because of the current economic climate, and 28% limited spending because of inflation or cost of living concerns.

57% of shoppers compared Amazon’s prices to other retailers before making their Prime Day purchases. 69% of these shoppers compared prices at Walmart, 46% compared to Target, 29% compared to Club retailers like Sam’s Club or Costco, 19% compared to grocery stores, 17% compared to Department stores, 12% compared to Best Buy, 10% compared to eBay and 7% compared to Temu.

Prime Day shoppers also reported shopping other retailers’ summer sales events: 49% said they shopped or planned to shop Walmart Deals, 38% said they shopped Target Circle Week, and 11% Best Buy Black Friday in July.

Top categories that Prime Day buyers reported purchasing are Household Essentials (30%), Apparel & Shoes (30%), Home Goods (27%), Health & Wellness (26%), and Beauty & Cosmetics (25%).

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Categories Purchased

Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Responding as of 7/9/2025 at 4 pm ET

Categories Percentage of Prime Day Buyers Purchasing Household Essentials 30% Apparel & Shoes 30% Home Goods 27% Health & Wellness 26% Beauty & Cosmetics 25% Consumer Electronics 19% Pet Products 15% Groceries 15% Toys & Video Games 12% Office / School Supplies 11% Small Appliances 10% Books, Videos & Media 10% Lawn & Garden 9% Smart Home Devices 8% Arts & Crafts Supplies 8% Baby Items 6%

Source: Numerator 2025 Prime Day Survey

Data on the Amazon Prime Day Tracker will continue to be updated throughout the duration of the Prime Day event. At the time of this release, Numerator purchase data insights were based on 49,535 Prime Day orders from 22,411 unique households. The Numerator Prime Day 2025 survey was fielded to verified Prime Day buyers beginning 7/8/2025 and had 2,248 responses at the time of this release.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands' manufacturers are Numerator clients.