Smart Inhalers Market to Reach USD 5.30 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders and Digital Healthcare Innovation – SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Inhalers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Smart Inhalers Market was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.30 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.01% during the forecast period (2024–2032). The United States was the largest market contributor in 2023, accounting for USD 0.57 billion, and is forecasted to grow to USD 1.76 billion by 2032. This growth is fueled by a robust digital health infrastructure, increasing awareness of respiratory health, and the adoption of connected devices for remote disease management.





Market Overview

Smart inhalers represent a technological leap in respiratory care, combining drug delivery with digital tracking for asthma and COPD management. These devices integrate sensors and mobile apps to monitor medication usage, send personalized alerts, and track adherence. This innovation is particularly critical as improper inhaler use continues to drive unnecessary hospitalizations and healthcare costs.

With the rising aging population, urban air pollution, and increasing healthcare investments in emerging markets, the adoption of smart inhalers is on the rise. Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical and health-tech companies, government-backed reimbursement programs, and a shift toward telehealth are accelerating global penetration. The transition to value-based healthcare further supports the integration of these devices into mainstream respiratory therapy.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Presspart Verwaltungs GmbH – eMDI

Personal Air Quality Systems Pvt Ltd – Respiratory Monitoring Device

COHERO Health Inc. (AptarGroup, Inc.) – HeroTracker Sense

Cognita Labs – CapMedic

Adherium – Hailie Smart Inhaler

Amiko Digital Health Limited – Respiro

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. – ProAir Digihaler, AirDuo Digihaler

Propeller Health (ResMed) – Propeller Sensor

Novartis AG – Enerzair Breezhaler, Breezhaler

Pneuma Respiratory Inc. – Pneuma Inhaler

3M – 3M Intelligent Inhaler

AireHealth, Inc. – AireHealth Smart Inhaler

FindAir Sp. z o.o – FindAir ONE

Sanofi – Smart Inhaler Device

Sana Health – Digital Respiratory Device

Cureatr – Connected Inhaler Solution

Boehringer Ingelheim – Respimat

Cipla – Cipla Smart Inhaler

MediSprout – Remote Monitoring Inhaler

AeroFuck – Smart Inhaler Technology

GlaxoSmithKline – Ellipta Smart Inhaler

Mylan – Smart Respiratory Device

Incube Labs – Digital Inhaler Platform

Rugged Science – Connected Inhaler System

Smart Inhalers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.63 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.30 billion CAGR CAGR of 14.01% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type

MDIs (Metered Dose Inhalers) held the largest market share in 2023, due to existing clinical experiences, ease of use, sensor readiness, and robustness to create various concepts of sensor-based smart modules. They are widely prescribed for the treatment of both asthma and COPD, particularly in the elderly.

DPIs are the fastest growing of these, with their breath-actuated devices and zero propellant content, as well as increasing interest among users in terms of both environmental and pediatric acceptability.

By Indication

In 2023, the COPD segment dominated the market, with a share of 50.7%, as COPD is highly prevalent across the globe, and it requires continuous monitoring to prevent worsening symptoms. And asthma is the fastest growing indication, thanks to early diagnosis, growth in the number of paediatric cases, and more digitally savvy younger patients and carers.

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals' pharmacies segment dominates the global market in 2023, with a strong doctor–patient relationship and dependence on hospital technology procurement. Moreover, the fastest growing pharmacies are primarily online, and for ease, digital prescriptions, home delivery, and the newfound uptick in telemedicine.

By End Use

The largest share of spending, or 51.5% in 2023, was at hospitals, driven by higher patient volumes and emergency inhaler use, and bundled digital care approaches. The care is the fastest growing segment induced by such demand for remote monitoring, the treatment at home of chronicle disease, and the increasing preference for individualized treatment.

Smart Inhalers Market Segmentation

By Type

Dry Powdered Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

By Indication

Asthma

COPD

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By End Use

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional Analysis

North America was a prominent smart inhalers market in 2023, owing to well-established reimbursement policies, higher disease awareness, and the presence of large industry players in the region.

The fastest growing market is the Asia Pacific, driven by higher prevalence of respiratory diseases associated with pollution, increasing disposable income, growing access to healthcare, and government initiatives for digital health in the likes of India, China, and South Korea.

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Modivcare Inc. and its subsidiaries, VRI and Higi Care, collaborated with Tenovi for the incorporation of Adherium’s Hailie Smart Inhalers in remote patient monitoring programs.

In June 2024, Aseptika introduced PUFFClicker3, an all-in-one dose counter supporting 101 inhalers to improve monitoring of usage and adherence to therapies.

In May 2024, ResMed introduces the first-ever smart inhaler connected software platform, “AirAssist,” for integrated respiratory care, to the Australian market.

