BTCC Exchange Strengthens Position in Tokenized Futures Trading with Diverse Asset Offerings and Enhanced Tools

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving crypto exchange, has expanded its tokenized futures products with the addition of Pop Mart International Group Ltd. (POPMART) and WTI Crude Oil (USOIL), while integrating TradingView's advanced technical analysis tools into its web platform.

Tokenized futures allow traders to gain exposure to traditional financial assets using cryptocurrency. BTCC now offers over 370 futures contracts, with new tokenized additions recording 1 million USDT in trading volume within their first week of launch in June 2025.

BTCC's tokenized futures now span 49 traditional market assets across four main categories, with USDT as the trading currency:

Stocks : Tesla, Apple, Microsoft (up to 50x leverage)

: Tesla, Apple, Microsoft (up to 50x leverage) Commodities : Gold, silver (up to 150x leverage)

: Gold, silver (up to 150x leverage) Forex : EUR, GBP (up to 200x leverage)

: EUR, GBP (up to 200x leverage) Indices: S&P 500, Dow Jones (up to 50x leverage)

"We've been offering tokenized futures ahead of this trend, recognizing early how blockchain technology can revolutionize access to traditional markets," said Alex Hung, Head of Operations at BTCC. "This product category seamlessly integrates traditional finance with DeFi, allowing easy access to diverse markets through a single crypto platform."

Following the product expansion, BTCC has enhanced its web platform with TradingView's advanced technical analysis tools :

Drag-and-Drop TP/SL Setting: Set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on charts.

Set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on charts. Split-screen functionality: Monitor multiple charts simultaneously with independent drawings.

Monitor multiple charts simultaneously with independent drawings. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands (FBB): Combines Fibonacci retracement levels with Bollinger Bands.



The tokenized futures market has seen growing interest as traders seek traditional asset exposure through crypto platforms. BTCC's approach provides leveraged trading opportunities with the convenience of trading traditional assets using cryptocurrency.

The exchange plans to continue expanding its tokenized offerings throughout 2025, with new assets being added regularly to meet growing trader demand.

