AI/R Company Launches AI-Powered Platform to Streamline Corporate Hiring Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Revolution Company (AI/R), a global leader in AI-driven business transformation, has announced the launch of Llia, its next-generation AI agent. Through its flagship product AI/Quick-Match, Llia delivers data-driven hiring decisions, helping companies make smarter, faster, and more cost-effective recruitment choices.

Designed as a “plug-and-play” solution, AI/Quick-Match seamlessly integrates with existing recruitment tools to accelerate hiring, reduce expenses, and ensure better candidate matches. The platform enhances HR teams by aligning talent profiles with organizational needs, automating candidate screening, conducting technical and behavioral interviews, and providing in-depth analytics—transforming the recruitment process from end to end.

“Automating interviews saves recruiters valuable time and delivers more accurate evaluations. With AI-driven insights and data-backed feedback, companies can make more confident hiring decisions. In fact, AI/Quick-Match has been shown to reduce recruitment costs by up to 80% and accelerate the hiring process by up to three times,” explains Maycon Zamunaro, CTO of Invillia, the AI/R company behind the platform. In just one month since its launch, the tool has powered over 1,000 interviews and led to approximately 100 successful hires.

Llia was created to be a natural extension of human teams—an AI agent that connects data, intelligence, and knowledge to support better decision-making and empower organizations.

Soon, three more products will be added to the Llia suite: AI/Team-Management, AI/Onboarding&Training, and AI/Performance-Review, enabling the platform to support every stage of the organizational lifecycle.

According to Alexis Rockenbach, Global CEO of AI/R Company, Llia is redefining how companies approach recruitment and talent management. “Its integrated and highly customizable products allow it to operate across all phases of the employee journey: attraction, retention, management, and development. Llia isn’t just an assistant—it’s a strategic pillar for scaling people and teams,” he states.

About AI/R

AI/R, headquartered in California, is an Agentic AI Software Engineering company that leverages its powerful ecosystem of proprietary AI platforms and hyper-specialized tech brands to drive the global enterprise revolution. Through its proprietary AI platforms and strategic partner platforms, AI/R is reshaping industries and setting new standards for business innovation and productivity. By embedding AI into every aspect of its operations, AI/R’s mission is to make the AI revolution a revolution for everyone, empowering human talent and raising the bar for digital transformation. Let's breathe in the future.

Contact

Milena Buarque Lopes Bandeira

milena.bandeira@aircompany.ai