The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation

CHICAGO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation (RKCF) collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

Renaissance Knights’ mission is to harness the power of chess through intentional, comprehensive programs that promote cognitive growth, character development, mentorship, and community engagement—empowering youth with the skills, support, and opportunities they need for lifelong success.

Sandeep Navalgund, a volunteer from the SBB Research Group Foundation, supported this mission by helping plan and volunteer at the 2025 Greater Chicago K-12 Chess Championship, hosted annually by RKCF. This year’s event took place on February 8th at McCormick Place and welcomed over 660 students from across the Midwest. The tournament aims to introduce students—particularly those from Title I low-income schools in Chicago Public Schools (CPS)—to the game of chess and the critical thinking, planning, and social-emotional skills it fosters.

“It was wonderful to see so many students and families excited to participate, regardless of age or skill level,” said Navalgund. He emphasized the event’s significance, noting, “This is one of RKCF’s marquee events and plays a vital role in their mission to teach lifelong skills such as planning, persistence, and patience.”

To learn more about Renaissance Knights Chess Foundation’s comprehensive youth programs, visit https://rknights.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

