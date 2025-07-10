Wearable Materials Market is Projected with A Value of USD 9.14 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rapid EV Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wearable Materials Market Size was valued at USD 3.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.85% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Innovations in flexible biomaterials and rising health tech adoption reshape global demand for advanced wearable materials across diverse applications.

The wearable materials industry is witnessing strong momentum driven by rising integration in healthcare, fitness, and beauty products. Breakthroughs in biocompatible silicones and polyurethanes have made devices more durable and comfortable, aligning with the FDA’s push for non-invasive solutions. Over 40% of wearable healthcare devices now feature advanced materials, as reported by NIBIB. Tech leaders like Apple and Fitbit continue enhancing user experience through material innovation. Additionally, the U.S. DOE highlighted improvements in energy efficiency for smart textiles, further supporting the sector’s sustained growth.





The U.S. Wearable Materials market is valued at USD 780.94 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2,177.91 million, with a market share of approximately 65%.

The US Wearable Materials market is poised for strong growth driven by rising healthcare technology adoption and consumer preference for fitness and beauty devices. Backed by organizations like the FDA and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), advancements in flexible and biocompatible materials boost device comfort and functionality. Leading US companies, such as Medtronic and 3M, have launched innovative wearable material solutions enhancing durability and performance, fueling market expansion.

Wearable Materials Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.85% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Surge in remote patient monitoring devices drives regulatory approvals of wearable sensors.

• Integration of biodegradable polymers in wearable electronics enhances eco-conscious consumer appeal.

By Type, Silicones dominated the Wearable Materials Market in 2024, with a 43.2% Market Share.

The dominance is due to exceptional flexibility, skin friendliness, and durability, making silicones perfect for close-contact devices like fitness trackers and medical sensors. Companies such as Dow and Wacker Chemie have advanced medical-grade silicones, supporting growth in wearable health monitoring. Their moisture and temperature resistance also boosts use in smart clothing and health wearables. These material benefits, combined with innovation in product design, firmly establish silicones as the top choice for reliable, user-friendly wearable applications.

By Application, the Fitness Trackers dominated the Wearable Materials Market in 2024 with a 39.0% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rising consumer focus on health, wellness, and remote monitoring needs post-pandemic. Advanced materials like silicones and polyurethanes enhance the comfort and longevity of wearable wristbands. Brands like Fitbit and Garmin have adopted these materials in new models, further driving popularity. Additionally, strong fitness trends among millennials and Gen Z boost demand. This segment’s growth reflects consumer demand for stylish, durable, and health-focused wearable devices that track daily activity seamlessly.

By Region, North America dominated the Wearable Materials Market in 2024, Holding A 36.5% Market Share.

The dominance is due to advanced healthcare systems, high consumer tech adoption, and robust R&D investment in wearable materials. Regional innovation hubs and companies like Apple and Medtronic continuously launch new materials, improving comfort and device function. U.S. government bodies like BARDA support projects integrating wearable tech in health applications. Combined with consumer demand for smart textiles and non-invasive devices, these factors reinforce North America’s leadership in developing and commercializing wearable materials.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Medtronic announced its definitive agreement to acquire EOFlow, integrating the EOPatch wearable insulin patch into its ecosystem to expand non‑tethered diabetes management with advanced microfluidic delivery and CGM compatibility.

announced its definitive agreement to acquire EOFlow, integrating the EOPatch wearable insulin patch into its ecosystem to expand non‑tethered diabetes management with advanced microfluidic delivery and CGM compatibility. In October 2024, Dow and CNT specialist Carbice formed a strategic partnership to co‑develop multi‑generational thermal interface materials that leverage silicone and carbon nanotube innovations for improved reliability in e‑mobility, industrial, and consumer electronics.





