Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Surpasses USD 171.88 Billion in 2025, Fueled by Anxiety and Substance Abuse Disorders

Ottawa, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global behavioral rehabilitation market size was valued at USD 165.94 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 235.89 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Majorly impacting factors on the global behavioral rehabilitation market growth are rising awareness of mental health concerns, advancements in telehealth and digital health tools, and supportive government initiatives. Furthermore, increasing rates of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and substance abuse, are also highly contributing to the demand for rehabilitation services.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Highlights

North America held the dominating revenue share of the market by 40% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during 2025-2034.

By disorder type, the anxiety disorder segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the projected time frame.

By disorder type, the substance abuse disorder segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the outpatient segment held the largest revenue share of the behavioral rehabilitation market in 2024.

By application, the inpatient segment is expected to register rapid growth in the upcoming years.

Market Overview

Behavioral Rehabilitation, also known as behavioral therapy or psychotherapy which encompasses different therapeutic approaches focused on identification and treating maladaptive or unhealthy behaviors and thought patterns. Nowadays, the number of mental health issues is accelerating the demand for this kind of therapy.

Along with this, growing awareness about mental health disorders and minimized associated stigma are accelerating the appeal to people to seek help and use rehabilitation services. Besides this, the application of technology, especially telemedicine, is making behavioral rehabilitation more accessible and convenient for patients in remote areas or patients with restricted movement.

Adoption of Digitalization through Various Modes: Major Potential

The global behavioral rehabilitation market is leveraging several opportunities by adopting digitalization through different modes, including digital therapeutics, virtual reality, and wearable sensors are revolutionizing by providing personalized, approachable, and engaging treatment choices. Besides this, other approaches like virtual and augmented reality, online counselling, and teletherapy are offering cost-effective and more convenient solutions to optimize mental health.

Government Initiatives Promoting Growth of the Behavioral Rehabilitation Market

Global governments are intensifying behavioral rehabilitation and mental health initiatives.

UN High-Level Meeting (Sept 2025): A landmark General Assembly meeting on NCDs and Mental Health, driving new commitments on child/adolescent mental health, suicide prevention, and deinstitutionalization.

A landmark General Assembly meeting on NCDs and Mental Health, driving new commitments on child/adolescent mental health, suicide prevention, and deinstitutionalization. WHO Initiatives: Ongoing implementation of the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013–2030. The Special Initiative for Mental Health (SIMH) continues expanding community-based services in 10 countries. A new "Educating medical and nursing students..." guide (June 2025) strengthens pre-service training.

Ongoing implementation of the Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan 2013–2030. The Special Initiative for Mental Health (SIMH) continues expanding community-based services in 10 countries. A new "Educating medical and nursing students..." guide (June 2025) strengthens pre-service training. Decriminalization: Campaigns, like the "Caribbean Regional Coalition for Decriminalisation of Suicide" (July 2024), aim to eliminate legal penalties for suicide attempts.

Campaigns, like the "Caribbean Regional Coalition for Decriminalisation of Suicide" (July 2024), aim to eliminate legal penalties for suicide attempts. Workplace Focus: World Mental Health Day 2024 theme "Mental Health at Work" spurred national policy and program launches.

World Mental Health Day 2024 theme "Mental Health at Work" spurred national policy and program launches. India: Tele MANAS Mobile App launched (Oct 2024), expanding digital mental health access. Integration of mental health into Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres continues.

Tele MANAS Mobile App launched (Oct 2024), expanding digital mental health access. Integration of mental health into Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres continues. US: New regulations strengthen mental health parity in private insurance. The 2025 National Guidelines for Behavioral Health Crisis Care provide a roadmap for coordinated response.

New regulations strengthen mental health parity in private insurance. The 2025 National Guidelines for Behavioral Health Crisis Care provide a roadmap for coordinated response. UK: Innovations in Mental Health Fund (2024) backs digital mental health solutions.

Innovations in Mental Health Fund (2024) backs digital mental health solutions. Canada: Ongoing expansion of integrated youth mental health services.

Shortage of Experts and Expenditure: Major Limitations

The behavioral rehabilitation market has been facing major challenges, such as a critical shortage of experts like psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors is generating limitations for quality and accessibility of rehabilitation services. Moreover, significant initial investment expenses linked with developing and maintaining behavioral rehabilitation facilities can create a hindrance to market arrival and growth.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Regional Analysis

Around the world, North America was dominant in the market share by 40% in 2024. The market is fueled by accelerating incidences of behavioral conditions, including anxiety, depression, and substance abuse, as well as increasing awareness and destigmatization of mental health concerns. Other major factors, such as growing technological advancements in telehealth, digital health tools, and government support, are enhancing the demand for the market growth.

The major region in North America, is US, has been experiencing vital growth due to government funding, boosted insurance coverage, legislative efforts, along with a raised focus on early detection and treatment for behavioral conditions are fueling the market. Also, the enhanced adoption of partial hospitalization programs and other outpatient care choices is supporting market expansion.

For instance,

In February 2025, the Ministry of Youth, the Ministry of Health, and UNICEF launched a joint mental health programme, “Healthy Minds, Bright Futures” for young people in Jordan.



Whereas Canada is developing and adopting novel therapeutic techniques, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and personalized treatment plans, it is improving the effectiveness of rehabilitation programs and attracting more patients.

The Asia Pacific is Estimated to Grow at the Fastest CAGR in the Upcoming Years

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register rapid growth in the behavioral rehabilitation market during the forecast period. Across the ASAP, rising public awareness and decreased stigma surrounding mental issues are encouraging more patients to seek professional support. Besides this, governments in China, Japan, and India are supporting the promotion of mental health infrastructure development and developing policies to highlight concerns such as anxiety disorders, depression, and substance abuse.

China is experiencing faster urbanization and lifestyle changes, along with work-related stress, which are leading to an increase in behavioral disorders are fueling demand for rehabilitation services. As well as major investments in healthcare modernization programs by the Chinese government, which are optimizing infrastructure and service quality.

For instance,

In March 2025, Changsha Hospital in China launched VR therapy to ease mental strain among infectious disease patients.



In India, increasing cases of mental health conditions and growing awareness, coupled with government initiatives via programs like the National Tele Mental Health Program, are boosting access to mental health solutions and counselling, further encouraging market expansion.

Japan promotes behavioral rehabilitation growth through government-backed mental health initiatives, integrating digital therapeutics, and expanding insurance coverage for psychiatric care. Public awareness campaigns, school-based interventions, and telehealth services enhance early diagnosis and treatment accessibility, while support for research and innovation encourages the development of new therapeutic approaches and rehabilitation programs.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market: Segmentation Analysis

By disorder type analysis

The anxiety disorder segment led the market in 2024 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the projected time frame. Globally, this disorder is most common among the huge population. Majorly involved factors, such as rising stress, lifestyle changes, and social pressure, are accelerating cases of anxiety disorders. The most important driver of this segment is the COVID-19 pandemic results in a surge in anxiety and other mental health conditions, creating a higher need for behavioral rehabilitation services.

Whereas, the substance abuse disorder segment is predicted to expand rapidly during 2025-2034 in the behavioral rehabilitation market. The segment growth is propelled by the growing prevalence of addiction, especially opioid abuse, coupled with rising awareness of the negative impacts of substance abuse. For these cases, governments are putting efforts to spread awareness through various initiatives, along with accelerating access to treatment, and breakthroughs in treatment methodologies such as telemedicine and personalized care are driving the segment and overall services development.

By application analysis

The outpatient segment dominated the global behavioral rehabilitation market in 2024. This segment usually possesses affordable services as compared to inpatient or residential care. As well as outpatient settings enable more personalized treatment plans, such as individual and group therapy, medication management, and other specialized interventions.

On the other hand, the inpatient segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. Growing mental health conditions, along with facilities providing inpatient services as a safe and supportive environment for individuals with minor or severe mental health disorders, allowing them to focus on recovery without external distractions.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Company Contributions & Offerings in Behavioral Rehabilitation Allergan, Inc. Known for psychiatric and neurological treatments, notably antidepressants and products addressing mental health disorders. Novartis AG Offers a range of CNS drugs, including treatments for schizophrenia and ADHD, contributing to global mental health efforts. Taro Pharmaceutical Produces generic CNS medications, enhancing affordability and access to psychiatric drugs globally. Perrigo Company plc Supplies over-the-counter and prescription CNS products, supporting mental health maintenance and mild behavioral issues. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Develops transdermal cannabinoid therapies for anxiety, autism, and behavioral disorders, focusing on innovative delivery. Apotex Inc. Provides cost-effective generic psychiatric medications, aiding access to essential mental health treatments. Sandoz AG Division of Novartis delivers biosimilars and generics for psychiatric care, expanding treatment availability. Strides Arcolab Ltd. Manufactures a wide portfolio of psychotropic generics, supporting global mental health, especially in underserved areas. TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals Specializes in long-acting injectables like antipsychotics for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Limbix Pioneers digital therapeutics, including mobile-based CBT for adolescent depression, enhancing therapy accessibility.

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Companies

Allergan, Inc.

Novartis AG

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Perrigo Company plc

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Apotex Inc.

Sandoz AG

Strides Arcolab Ltd.

TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Limbix

Recent Updates of Various Organizations

Company Recent Updates Novartis Canada (July 2024) Launched $500,000 funding initiative to improve health equity in Canada MetroHealth (October 2024) Partnered with Ovatient to launch Virtual Behavioral Health Services integrated with primary care WHO/Europe (October 2024) Launched the first-of-its-kind survey on the mental health of healthcare professionals

What is Going Around the Globe?

In May 2025, U-M Health opened an intensive mental health treatment program for adolescents and teens.

In May 2025, Sakina, a part of PureHealth, made a strategic partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education, operated by The New England Center for Children (NECC), and Special Olympics UAE to support neurodiversity and mental health services.

In April 2025, Charlie Health, a mental health care services company, unveiled a dedicated virtual treatment program for individuals with primary substance use disorders (SUDs).

In February 2025, Emirates Health Services (EHS) launched 15 specialised mental health clinics as part of its "Together for Mental Well-being" initiative.

In November 2024, Wellness at Penn launched a collaboration with a digital mental health service and a vending machine offering over-the-counter wellness products.



Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Segmentation

By Disorder Type

Mood Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Personality Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorders

Attention Deficit Disorders



By Application

Outpatient

Inpatient

Residential



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Rest of the World



