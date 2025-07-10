PropTech Market to USD 106.97 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for Digital Real Estate Transactions and Smart Property Solutions | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the PropTech Market was valued at USD 33.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 106.97 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The U.S. PropTech Market was valued at USD 8.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.26 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.33% during 2024–2032. Growth is driven by the widespread adoption of smart building technologies, digital real estate platforms, and AI-powered property analytics.





Key Players:

Altus Group (Altus Analytics, ARGUS Enterprise)

Guesty Inc. (Guesty Analytics, Guesty Dashboard)

Ascendix Tech (AscendixRE CRM, Ascendix Search)

Zillow, Inc. (Zillow 3D Home, Zillow Offers)

Zumper Inc. (Zumper Rent Platform, Zumper Pro Tools)

VTS (VTS Market, VTS Rise)

CoreLogic (Discovery Platform, PanoramIQ)

Reonomy (Reonomy Platform, Reonomy ID)

MRI Software LLC (MRI IoT Hub, MRI Evolution)

Ascendix Technologies (AscendixRE, Ascendix Search)

Opendoor (Opendoor App, Opendoor Home Assessment)

HoloBuilder, Inc. (HoloBuilder Construction Progress Management, SiteAI)

ManageCasa (ManageCasa Property Management Platform, ManageCasa Analytics)

Coadjute (Coadjute Network, Coadjute Dashboard)

Vergesense (Vergesense Occupancy Intelligence Platform, Vergesense Analytics Dashboard)

Reggora (Reggora Appraisal Platform, Reggora Analytics)

PropTech Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 33.19 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 106.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook

• Increased Consumer Demand for Sustainable and Natural Cosmetic Colorants Drive Market Trends.

By Solution: Integrated Platforms Dominate; Standalone Software Grows Fastest

The Integrated Platform/Software segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 65% of revenue share, owing to the consolidated nature of comprehensive integrated platforms/content, which allows the integration of CRM, analytics, property listing, and transaction management in a single interface. Real estate agencies and large developers use these platforms to simplify the automation of their operations and keep their data centralized for efficiency and better client service.

The Standalone Software segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032. These are the lightweight plug-and-play tools aimed primarily at SMEs and independent agents looking for cost-effective narrow software such as virtual tour builders, smart lease generators, e-signature tools, etc. that they can deploy with no investment on an enterprise platform.

By Deployment: On-Premise Dominates; Cloud Deployment Expands Fastest

On-premise deployment led the market in 2023 and held the revenue share of more than 53%, as large real estate companies and housing associations are opting for enterprise systems with a high level of control, data security, and continual creation of customized configurations. Organizations having larger, more complex legacy systems or databases containing sensitive property information prefer these solutions.

The Cloud segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as the growing adoption of scalable, remote accessible, and cost-effective SaaS-based PropTech tools. Whether you are a startup, an agent, or an enterprise doing business globally, towards catering multi-device access, periodic updates, and collaborative workflow with zero or low infrastructure overhead, startups, agents, and global enterprises have turned over to the Cloud Model, these days.

By Property Type: Commercial Leads; Residential Grows Fastest

The Commercial segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 56% of revenue share, due to the use of PropTech for smart office buildings, automated leasing, facility management, and compliance tracking for ESG. As commercial real estate (CRE) goes the smart route, enterprises are increasingly testing digital twins, IoT sensors, and analytics to ensure optimum space utilization and sustainability.

The Residential segment is set to grow at the fastest pace through 2032, driven by rising digital home-buying journeys, virtual tours, mortgage automation, and the growing demand for smart apartments. The Residential segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth till 2032. The adoption of residential PropTech is being accelerated by younger buyers and renters who are demanding mobile-first platforms and contactless transactions.

By End-User: Housing Associations Dominate; Property Investors Grow Fastest

Housing Associations led the market in 2023 and accounted for 39% of revenue share, using the technology behind PropTech to minimise maintenance scheduling time, streamline tenant communication, and ensure occupancy monitoring within the Housing Associations. For social and community housing groups, integrated dashboards, predictive analytics, and compliance automation mean that PropTech is now a vital component of housing agencies.

Property Investors are expected to post the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to high requirements for AI-enabled investment software, market intelligence platforms, and automated risk profiling. With Proptech, investors benefit from actionable insights, portfolio transparency, and effortless deal flows in local and global property.

By Region: North America Dominates; Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead

North America dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to high PropTech startups, strong real estate investment volumes in the U.S. and Canada, and early technology adoption. Additionally, the region's leadership in PropTech innovation has been further fueled by the rise of regulatory support for smart infrastructure and digitized land records.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032, with countries like China, India, and Singapore leading in smart city development and digital infrastructure. Increasing disposable income, mobile device penetration, combined with an urban population well-versed in technology, are driving the adoption of PropTech irrespective of the residential or commercial sector.

