Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Celebrates Summer Road Trips to Florida with its Extra Happy Late Summer Promotion for Stays in Destin Vacation Rentals

Destin, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Road trips have long been a hallmark of American culture. According to a survey of American travelers by Statista Research, more than 30 percent said they will take a six-to-10-hour road trip during the year. While road trips celebrate the journey, the destination may be equally important. Florida’s beaches serve as a top-rated road trip destination for many, providing miles of soft sandy beaches and watersports to entertain travelers of all ages. For road trip families considering Northwest Florida, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is launching its Extra Happy travel deal for late summer road trips, offering guests 15% off vacation rental stays taken between August 12-30, 2025.

“Many of our team members are regular road trippers, and we know that after you’ve traveled hundreds of miles your crew wants a comfortable place to stay that feels like home but better,” said Newman-Dailey CEO Jeanne Dailey. “Our goal is to ensure our beach vacation rental properties are comfortable and welcoming. We leave the light on, play relaxing music, and place a welcome bag on the counter with a starter kit of essentials waiting for our guests upon arrival.”

For families who enjoy staying in Airbnb properties, Newman-Dailey’s Destin vacation rentals offer all the comforts of home, including a stocked kitchen with a dishwasher, separate bedroom(s), common areas, washer and dryer, and an outdoor patio or yard. In addition, a welcome bag of essentials, including paper towels, coffee, dish soap and a sponge, kitchen wipes, dishwasher packs, and laundry pods provide guests with the tools they need to start their vacation immediately. In addition, most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals include seasonal beach service, providing two chairs and an umbrella on the beach for each full day of the stay.

Nestled in the heart of Northwest Florida, South Walton and Destin are easily accessible by car, making the area an ideal road trip destination for families who enjoy visiting the beach. Whether families enjoy adventure or relaxation, Destin’s white sand beaches, the Choctawhatchee Bay, and Destin Harbor offer a wide range of outdoor pursuits and watersports to suit every taste. From swimming in the Gulf and building sandcastles on the shore, to stand-up paddle boarding and snorkeling or diving the artificial reefs, to deep-sea and near-shore fishing, there are many options for adventurous road trip travelers.

A trusted name in vacation rentals, Newman-Dailey offers a wide variety of vacation homes and condos as well as exceptional service to ensure every guest has an unforgettable experience. Newman-Dailey’s returning guests and those who register as Newman-Dailey Insiders can take advantage of the Extra Happy special offer and receive 15% off* stays taken between August 12-30, 2025. With a wide selection of beach vacation rentals available, ranging from cozy beachfront condos to spacious private family homes, there is an option to satisfy every size group and budget. For more information or to book a stay, visit DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652. *Some restrictions apply.

###

