Highlights for Children Names New Engen as Digital Marketing Partner to Support Consumer Business

SEATTLE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, has been selected as the digital marketing partner for Highlights for Children, the iconic brand that has inspired generations through its beloved magazines, books, toys, and digital experiences.

This partnership underscores Highlights’ commitment to building a unified, full-funnel media strategy designed to drive scalable, audience-centric growth across digital platforms. By aligning brand awareness, engagement, and conversion efforts under a cohesive approach, Highlights is setting the stage for long-term success in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. As the company accelerates the growth of its consumer business, it is making deliberate, forward-looking investments in digital marketing capabilities. These efforts aim to deepen connections with today’s parents, caregivers, and educators—meeting them where they are with content and experiences that reflect the values and mission of the Highlights brand.

“At Highlights, our mission is to help children become their best selves—and that means connecting with families in ways that are both meaningful and authentic,” said Kerstin Reinhart, VP of Digital Acquisition & Experience at Highlights for Children. “We partnered with New Engen for their strategic insight, transformative approach, and shared commitment to purpose-driven marketing. Their team is helping us bring our brand values to life through measurable digital growth and lasting impact.”

Highlights selected New Engen not only for its media expertise, but for its thoughtful, mission-aligned approach. As part of the engagement, New Engen will lead strategy and execution across existing digital channels, like paid social and search, as well as expansion into new arenas like CTV and audio. Additionally, they’ll unlock New Engen’s extensive analytics, reporting and marketing mix modeling capabilities.

The partnership also includes ongoing creative collaboration with Highlights’ internal team, with New Engen delivering insights into messaging effectiveness and advising on testing strategies to align content with campaign objectives.

“Highlights is more than a brand—it’s a cultural cornerstone with a timeless mission,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “We’re proud to support their next chapter by building a modern media program that blends strategy, creativity, and insight to drive meaningful results.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. ​Managing over $1 billion in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including Inc. Best in Business (2022), Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company (2021-2024), Adweek Fastest Growing Agency (2023-2024), Inc. Best Workplaces (2023-2024), and most recently, U.S. Agency’s Digital Agency of the Year (2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com .

About Highlights for Children

Highlights is a global media brand dedicated to helping children become curious, creative, caring, and confident through engaging content and experiences that are focused on nurturing and developing the whole child. Highlights reaches children 0–12 with its most popular magazines and books, and on multi-platform digital experiences, digital apps, toys/games, a podcast, and more. Connect with Highlights at: Highlights.com , HighlightsKids.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

