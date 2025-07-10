Canopy and Commure Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Staff Safety in Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canopy , a leader in wearable safety and real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare, and Commure , the company behind next-generation AI infrastructure for health systems, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance support for Commure Strongline customers and ensure continued innovation in staff safety.

As part of the partnership, Canopy will assume a central role in the management and support of Commure Strongline customers going forward. A combined network of more than 300,000 caregivers, paired with Canopy’s deep domain expertise in staff safety technology, creates a category-defining leader focused on innovation, continuity, and long-term impact in healthcare safety.

The partnership is designed to ensure a seamless experience for customers, who will be able to continue using the staff safety system they know and trust with zero disruption. It reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthcare safety while allowing each company to focus on its core strengths: Canopy in RTLS-powered safety and Commure in AI infrastructure that transforms workflows.

“This partnership is all about ensuring a seamless and positive future for Strongline customers,” said Shan Sinha, CEO of Canopy. “We are honored to bring our dedicated focus on healthcare safety to support them. This collaboration is a powerful way to deliver on our shared promise to protect healthcare staff.”

“Strongline customers will continue to be supported by an industry leader, while enabling Commure to focus on its core business of advancing next-generation AI infrastructure for health systems,” said Dan Warner, SVP & General Manager of Commure. “We’re excited about the potential of our partnership and our shared commitment to supporting health systems.”

The partnership marks a new chapter in Commure’s collaboration with Canopy, resolving all disputes between the companies.

About Canopy

Canopy’s vision is to create technology that transforms how healthcare organizations support and protect their staff—fostering safer, more empowering environments where caregivers feel valued and equipped to deliver exceptional care. The company’s mission is to enhance healthcare worker safety and well-being through reliable, innovative, and ubiquitously connected technology solutions, delivered as a comprehensive, partnership-driven service.

About Commure

Commure delivers next-generation AI infrastructure for enterprise health systems, integrating ambient intelligence, agentic AI, and revenue cycle automation on a single platform. Its Forward Deployed Engineering teams work directly with clinicians and administrators to boost margins, reduce burden, and improve patient engagement. Commure integrates with 60+ EHRs and powers millions of encounters, hundreds of millions of interactions, and tens of billions in annual claims. Learn more at Commure.com



Media Contacts

Canopy:

Jason Fass

press@canopyworks.com