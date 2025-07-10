AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | June 2025

June YTD - June Beginning

Inventory 2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg June-2025 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,752 14,902 -1.0 68,327 74,992 -8.9 67,369 40 < 100 HP 5,517 5,633 -2.1 24,288 26,352 -7.8 29,880 100+ HP 1,492 2,108 -29.2 8,671 11,756 -26.2 8,666 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,761 22,643 -3.9 101,286 113,100 -10.4 105,915 4WD Farm Tractors 178 307 -42.0 1,182 1,922 -38.5 686 Total Farm Tractors 21,939 22,950 -4.4 102,468 115,022 -10.9 106,601 Self-Prop Combines 259 460 -43.7 1,512 2,670 -43.4 1,005

Milwaukee, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



