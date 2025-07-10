OTSAW Announces Official Empanelment as Certified System Integrator for Singapore’s RoMi H Robotics Middleware Framework

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otsaw Limited (“OTSAW” the “Company”, “we”, “our”) a global developer of autonomous robotics and operations-technology healthcare solutions, announces its official empanelment as a Certified System Integrator (“SI”) under the Robotics Middleware Framework for Healthcare (“RoMi‑H”) Empanelment Program 2025, effective 1 May 2025.

RoMi‑H, regionally known as “Robotics Middleware for Healthcare”, is the national interoperability standard that enables diverse robotic platforms to communicate seamlessly with one another within building infrastructure (e.g., elevators, automated doors), and hospital IT systems such as within Singapore’s Public Healthcare Institutions (“PHIs”). OTSAW’s SI certification allows the Company to participate directly in upcoming RoMi‑H–compliant projects, reinforcing its goal to become a leader in smart‑hospital automation.

“In a future where hospitals rely on a mosaic of robotic platforms, we believe middleware like RoMi‑H is essential for enabling them to work together safely and efficiently,” said Mr Ling Ting Ming, Founder and CEO of OTSAW. “Our empanelment affirms OTSAW’s role as a trusted partner in delivering interoperable robotics solutions that are expected to benefit both healthcare professionals and patients, and the SI certifications aligns well with our growth strategy as we prepare for our next phase of capital formation.”

We believe this SI accreditation delivers a compelling set of strategic advantages for OTSAW and its stakeholders because. This certification serves as a national-level validation of the Company’s technical rigor and system integration expertise under a multi-agency framework recognized globally as a benchmark for healthcare robotics interoperability. The SI accreditation is also expected to unlock access to new robotics deployment opportunities across Singapore’s public healthcare institutions—regarded by some as among the most advanced hospital networks in Asia. The certification is expected to support long-term revenue generation through OTSAW’s integrated operational technology model, which combines hardware solutions with ongoing managed services. Furthermore, successful deployments within this highly regulated environment are expected to provide a high-credibility reference site, which should strengthen OTSAW’s positioning with international health systems seeking to adopt similar smart hospital technologies.

Analysts project the global healthcare robotics market to exceed US $20 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for middleware solutions that ensure safe coordination among multi‑vendor fleets (Source: Fortune Business Insights, “Healthcare Robotics Market Forecast,” 2024). We believe RoMi‑H directly addresses this interoperability gap, having already earned international recognition, including a Global Robotics Innovation Award in 2021.

OTSAW brings a decade‑long operating history to the healthcare sector, with robotic deployments in many of Singapore’s government hospitals. Our comprehensive operational technology model offering combines autonomous robots, AI‑driven fleet management, and 24/7 field support—capabilities that we believe readily translate to logistics, security, and inspection use cases beyond healthcare.



About OTSAW

We are a Singapore-based company specializing in autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) and robotics solutions, with cutting-edge robotics software development and manufacturing capabilities. Founded in 2015, we are an innovator in advanced robotics autonomy technologies and next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”). Our mission is to disrupt, revolutionize, and redefine the global facilities management industry with our AI-enabled AMRs and robotics solutions across security, disinfection, last-mile delivery, and healthcare facilities.

Leveraging our core software technologies, robot and machine outdoor autonomy expertise, and AI-enabled AMRs, our products empower customers to enhance productivity, reduce reliance on human capital, and seamlessly integrate automation into their facilities management operations. By addressing labor shortages, rising wages, and labor cost challenges, we aim to empower the entire facilities management industry globally.

