KLG Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of WK Kellogg Co. to Ferrero Group

MONSEY, N.Y., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE: KLG) (“Kellogg”) to Ferrero Group for $23.00 per share in cash.

Since the deal was announced, at least one investor has expressed disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha.

Why is there an investigation?

On July 10, 2025, Kellogg announced that it had agreed to be sold to Ferrero Group for $23.00 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether the Kellogg Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Kellogg shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Kellogg shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors.

