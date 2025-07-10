Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Integrated Oncology Network Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Oncology Network (“ION”) recently announced a data breach, which impacted multiple cancer care providers and compromised the personal information of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, addresses, dates of birth, financial account information, diagnoses, lab results, medications, treatment information, health insurance and claims information, provider names, dates of treatment, and for a small number of individuals, Social Security Numbers.1

The impacted cancer care providers include: California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence – High Desert; Lake City Cancer Care, LLC; Lake City Cancer Care, LLC; Radiation Oncology Network of Southern California, LLC; Rocky Mountain Oncology Care; e+ Oncologics Louisiana, LLC; California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence – Fresno; Southwest Urology; PET Imaging of Northern Colorado; Mojave Radiation Oncology Medical Group; Fairbanks Urology; South Georgia Center for Cancer Care; PET Imaging of Tulsa; PET Imaging of The Woodlands; Denali Biomedical; Acadiana Radiation Therapy, LLC; Golden State Radiation Oncology; PET Imaging of Dallas Northeast; Orange County Radiation Oncology Medical Group; PET Imaging of Sugar Land; PET Imaging of Houston Medical Center; Bardmoor Cancer Center; Cancer Care Center of North Florida-Lake Butler; California Cancer Associates for Research and Excellence – San Diego

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against ION related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from ION or one of the above providers, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, or email him at patrick@lcllp.com.

CONTACT Patrick Donathen

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL patrick@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com

1 https://ionetwork.com/notice-of-email-phishing-incident/.