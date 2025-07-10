Unlimited ETFs to Transfer Exchange Listings to New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group today announced that two of its ETFs — the Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (NYSE Arca: HFND) and the Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF (NYSE Arca: HFGM) — will transfer their listings from NYSE Arca to the New York Stock Exchange LLC (“NYSE”). The transfers are expected to occur at the open of trading on July 16, 2025. Upon transfer, both ETFs will continue to be listed under their current ticker symbols.

By listing on the NYSE, the ETFs will benefit from the expertise of a Designated Market Maker (DMM). This strategic move reflects Tidal’s continued commitment to optimizing market access and visibility for its innovative ETF lineup.

No action is required by current shareholders, and the funds’ investment objectives, strategies, and portfolio management teams will remain unchanged.

About the Funds

Unlimited HFND Multi-Strategy Return Tracker ETF (HFND) aims to replicate the returns of a diversified multi-strategy hedge fund index, delivering a liquid, cost-efficient alternative to traditional hedge fund investments.

Unlimited HFGM Global Macro ETF (HFGM) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the performance of a global macro hedge fund index, offering investors access to institutional-style strategies in a transparent ETF format.

About Tidal Financial Group

Tidal Financial Group is a leading ETF platform dedicated to bringing innovative and differentiated investment strategies to market. Tidal partners with asset managers to launch, operate, and grow ETFs, providing end-to-end infrastructure and distribution solutions.

For more information, please visit www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.

About Unlimited ETFs

Unlimited uses proprietary machine learning to create low-cost index ETFs across 2&20 strategies like hedge funds, venture, and private equity. It was founded by Bob Elliott, who previously was on the investment committee at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, to make institutional quality 2&20 investment strategies available to all investors.

For more information, please visit www.unlimitedetfs.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectus and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting the fund website or calling 833-216-0499. Read carefully before investing.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible

Underlying ETFs Risks. The Fund will incur higher and duplicative expenses because it invests in Underlying ETFs. There is also the risk that the Fund may suffer losses due to the investment practices of the Underlying ETFs. The Fund will be subject to substantially the same risks as those associated with the direct ownership of securities held by the Underlying ETFs. Additionally, Underlying ETFs are also subject to the “ETF Risks” described above.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's or an Underlying ETF's derivative investments have risks, including the imperfect correlation between the value of such instruments and the underlying assets or index; the loss of principal, including the potential loss of amounts greater than the initial amount invested in the derivative instrument; the possible default of the other party to the transaction; and illiquidity of the derivative investments.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. The Fund may invest in Underlying ETFs that invest in fixed income securities. The prices of fixed income securities may be affected by changes in interest rates, the creditworthiness and financial strength of the issuer and other factors. An increase in prevailing interest rates typically causes the value of existing fixed income securities to fall and often has a greater impact on longer-duration and/or higher quality fixed income securities.

Foreign Securities Risk. Foreign securities held by Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies. Financial markets in foreign countries often are not as developed, efficient or liquid as financial markets in the United States, and therefore, the prices of non-U.S. securities can be more volatile.

Futures Contracts Risk. The Fund or Underlying ETFs may invest in futures contracts. Risks of futures contracts include: (i) an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying asset; (ii) possible lack of a liquid secondary market; (iii) the inability to close a futures contract when desired; (iv) losses caused by unanticipated market movements, which may be unlimited; (v) an obligation for the Fund or an Underlying ETF, as applicable, to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin, particularly at times when the Fund or Underlying ETF may have insufficient cash; and (vi) unfavorable execution prices from rapid selling.

