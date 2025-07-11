Tryg A/S – interim report Q2 and H1 2025

Tryg’s Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q2 and H1 2025.

Tryg reported an insurance service result of DKK 2,307m (DKK 2,020m) and a combined ratio of 77.2% (78.8%) in Q2 2025. The higher insurance service result was supported by a growth of 4.0% (3.9%) in local currencies and a continued underlying profitability improvement. The investment result was at DKK 110m (DKK 538m). Pre-tax profit was DKK 2,035m (DKK 2,129m) and profit after tax was DKK 1,531m (DKK 1,642m). Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.05 (DKK 1.95) per share for the quarter, is an increase of more than 5% from last year. The reported solvency ratio at the end of Q2 2025 was 199% (195% Q1 2025), supportive of future shareholder remuneration.



Financial highlights Q2 2025

Insurance revenue growth of 4.0% in local currencies (3.9%)

Insurance service result of DKK 2,307m (DKK 2,020m)

Combined ratio of 77.2% (78.8%)

Expense ratio of 13.5% (13.6%)

Investment result of DKK 110m (DKK 538m)

Profit before tax of DKK 2,035m (DKK 2,129m)

Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.05 (DKK 1.95) per share and solvency ratio of 199% (195% Q1 2025)





Financial highlights H1 2025

Insurance revenue growth of 3.9% in local currencies (4.4%)

Insurance service result of DKK 3,846m (DKK 3,300m)

Combined ratio of 80.7% (82.7%)

Expense ratio of 13.4% (13.6%)

Investment result of DKK 430m (DKK 650m)

Profit before tax of DKK 3,526m (DKK 3,136m)

Ordinary dividend of DKK 4.10 (DKK 3.90) per share and solvency ratio of 199%





Customer highlights Q2 2025

Customer satisfaction score of 82 (baseline 2024 is 81)





Statement by Tryg Group CEO, Johan Kirstein Brammer:

In the past quarter, we have continued to strengthen our core business, allowing us to report a strong insurance service result for Q2 2025 and maintaining a solid combined ratio. We have once again managed to increase our customer satisfaction, while at the same time improving our underlying claims ratio. We are sustaining strong early progress as we execute our 2027 strategy as a result of several targeted initiatives across our markets such as continued profitability improvements in Norway, while we are firmly in control of developments in the motor portfolio as frequencies and average claims develop favourably.

New accounting policy: Adjusted financial key figures

In March 2025, Tryg published a newsletter on a change in the hedging strategy of inflation risk related to long-tailed lines of business. In accordance with accounting regulation, comparison figures have been restated. Q2 2024 was significantly affected, hence a comparison of reported and restated figures are shown below. The restatement simply moves income between the insurance service result and the investment result, and hence the profit/loss before tax is unchanged. For more details on the inflation hedge, see the IR newsletter .

Restated key figures for Q2 2024 (*):

DKKm Q2 2025 Q2 2024

reported Q2 2024

restated Insurance service result 2,307 2,212 2,020 Net investment result 110 347 538 Other income and costs -381 -430 -430 Profit/loss before tax 2,035 2,129 2,129



