Tryg A/S – Financial Calendar for 2026

 Tryg A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for the calendar year 2026.

22 Jan. 2026Annual Report 2025
26 Mar. 2026Annual General Meeting
15 Apr. 2026Interim report Q1 2026
10 Jul. 2026Interim report Q2 and H1 2026
09 Oct. 2026Interim report Q1-Q3 2026


