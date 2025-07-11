Tryg A/S – Financial Calendar for 2026

Tryg A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for the calendar year 2026.
|22 Jan. 2026
|Annual Report 2025
|26 Mar. 2026
|Annual General Meeting
|15 Apr. 2026
|Interim report Q1 2026
|10 Jul. 2026
|Interim report Q2 and H1 2026
|09 Oct. 2026
|Interim report Q1-Q3 2026
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk
- Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk
tryg.com
