Intra-Group Merger

Balti Võlgade Sissenõudmise Keskus OÜ and Rüütli Property, both subsidiaries of Bigbank AS, signed a merger agreement on 10 July 2025 with aim of simplifying the group structure.

According to the agreement, OÜ Rüütli Property will be the acquiring company. As a result of the merger, Balti Võlgade Sissenõudmise Keskus OÜ will be dissolved, and OÜ Rüütli Property will continue as its legal successor. The merger date is 01 January 2025.

This transaction does not have any effect on Bigbank AS group consolidated profit, assets or liabilities.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 May 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.0 billion euros, with equity of 278 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 172,000 active customers and employs 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

