Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 68 979 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|3 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|36.32
|36.65
|35.95
|363 200
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|36.32
|36.75
|35.95
|145 280
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|4 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 947
|35.81
|35.95
|35.65
|356 202
|MTF CBOE
|3 391
|35.81
|35.90
|35.65
|121 432
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|7 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 999
|35.58
|35.70
|35.40
|355 764
|MTF CBOE
|3 768
|35.58
|35.70
|35.40
|134 065
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|8 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 945
|36.29
|36.60
|35.85
|360 904
|MTF CBOE
|3 929
|36.31
|36.60
|36.15
|142 662
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|9 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|36.98
|37.40
|36.40
|369 800
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|36.90
|37.35
|36.40
|147 600
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|68 979
|36.20
|37.40
|35.40
|2 496 909
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 000 shares during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|3 July 2025
|1 400
|36.03
|36.20
|36.00
|50 442
|4 July 2025
|1 200
|35.75
|35.85
|35.65
|42 900
|7 July 2025
|200
|35.50
|35.50
|35.50
|7 100
|8 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|9 July 2025
|200
|36.40
|36.40
|36.40
|7 280
|Total
|3 000
|107 722
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|3 July 2025
|1 000
|36.48
|36.60
|36.30
|36 480
|4 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 July 2025
|200
|35.70
|35.70
|35.70
|7 140
|8 July 2025
|2 000
|36.36
|36.55
|35.90
|72 720
|9 July 2025
|3 000
|37.10
|37.40
|36.70
|111 300
|Total
|6 200
|227 640
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 717 shares.
On 9 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 174 435 own shares, or 4.13% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment