Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 68 979 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
3 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 00036.3236.6535.95363 200
 MTF CBOE4 00036.3236.7535.95145 280
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
4 July 2025Euronext Brussels9 94735.8135.9535.65356 202
 MTF CBOE3 39135.8135.9035.65121 432
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
7 July 2025Euronext Brussels9 99935.5835.7035.40355 764
 MTF CBOE3 76835.5835.7035.40134 065
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
8 July 2025Euronext Brussels9 94536.2936.6035.85360 904
 MTF CBOE3 92936.3136.6036.15142 662
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
9 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 00036.9837.4036.40369 800
 MTF CBOE4 00036.9037.3536.40147 600
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 68 97936.2037.4035.402 496 909

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 000 shares during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
3 July 20251 40036.0336.2036.0050 442
4 July 20251 20035.7535.8535.6542 900
7 July 202520035.5035.5035.507 100
8 July 202500.000.000.000
9 July 202520036.4036.4036.407 280
Total3 000   107 722


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
3 July 20251 00036.4836.6036.3036 480
4 July 202500.000.000.000
7 July 202520035.7035.7035.707 140
8 July 20252 00036.3636.5535.9072 720
9 July 20253 00037.1037.4036.70111 300
Total6 200   227 640

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 717 shares.

On 9 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 174 435 own shares, or 4.13% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

