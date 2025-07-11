Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 68 979 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 3 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 36.32 36.65 35.95 363 200 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.32 36.75 35.95 145 280 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 4 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 947 35.81 35.95 35.65 356 202 MTF CBOE 3 391 35.81 35.90 35.65 121 432 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 7 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 999 35.58 35.70 35.40 355 764 MTF CBOE 3 768 35.58 35.70 35.40 134 065 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 8 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 945 36.29 36.60 35.85 360 904 MTF CBOE 3 929 36.31 36.60 36.15 142 662 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 9 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 36.98 37.40 36.40 369 800 MTF CBOE 4 000 36.90 37.35 36.40 147 600 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 68 979 36.20 37.40 35.40 2 496 909

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 000 shares during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 July 2025 to 9 July 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 July 2025 1 400 36.03 36.20 36.00 50 442 4 July 2025 1 200 35.75 35.85 35.65 42 900 7 July 2025 200 35.50 35.50 35.50 7 100 8 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 9 July 2025 200 36.40 36.40 36.40 7 280 Total 3 000 107 722





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 3 July 2025 1 000 36.48 36.60 36.30 36 480 4 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 July 2025 200 35.70 35.70 35.70 7 140 8 July 2025 2 000 36.36 36.55 35.90 72 720 9 July 2025 3 000 37.10 37.40 36.70 111 300 Total 6 200 227 640

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 717 shares.

On 9 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 174 435 own shares, or 4.13% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

