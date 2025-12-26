Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 066 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
18 December 2025Euronext Brussels6 53637.1437.3537.05242 747
 MTF CBOE2 53037.1337.2037.0593 939
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
19 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.0337.3036.90259 210
 MTF CBOE3 00037.0337.2536.90111 090
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 50537.1837.3536.95279 036
 MTF CBOE2 49537.1437.2536.9592 664
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
23 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.4237.6537.20261 940
 MTF CBOE3 00037.4337.6537.20112 290
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
24 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00038.1738.3037.70267 190
 MTF CBOE3 00038.1738.2537.70114 510
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 49 06637.3938.3036.901 834 616

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
18 December 202560037.1237.1537.1022 272
19 December 20251 80037.0637.3036.9066 708
22 December 202580037.0337.1037.0029 624
23 December 202580037.2837.3037.2029 824
24 December 202500.000.000.000
Total4 000   148 428


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
18 December 20251 00037.2837.4037.2037 280
19 December 202580037.1437.2037.1029 712
22 December 20251 20037.2337.4037.1044 676
23 December 20251 40037.4437.6037.3052 416
24 December 20252 00038.0038.4037.6076 000
Total6 400   240 084

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 053 shares.

On 24 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 823 057 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

