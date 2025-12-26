Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 066 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 18 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 536 37.14 37.35 37.05 242 747 MTF CBOE 2 530 37.13 37.20 37.05 93 939 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 19 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.03 37.30 36.90 259 210 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.03 37.25 36.90 111 090 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 22 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 505 37.18 37.35 36.95 279 036 MTF CBOE 2 495 37.14 37.25 36.95 92 664 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.42 37.65 37.20 261 940 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.43 37.65 37.20 112 290 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 38.17 38.30 37.70 267 190 MTF CBOE 3 000 38.17 38.25 37.70 114 510 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 49 066 37.39 38.30 36.90 1 834 616

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 December 2025 600 37.12 37.15 37.10 22 272 19 December 2025 1 800 37.06 37.30 36.90 66 708 22 December 2025 800 37.03 37.10 37.00 29 624 23 December 2025 800 37.28 37.30 37.20 29 824 24 December 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 000 148 428





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 December 2025 1 000 37.28 37.40 37.20 37 280 19 December 2025 800 37.14 37.20 37.10 29 712 22 December 2025 1 200 37.23 37.40 37.10 44 676 23 December 2025 1 400 37.44 37.60 37.30 52 416 24 December 2025 2 000 38.00 38.40 37.60 76 000 Total 6 400 240 084

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 053 shares.

On 24 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 823 057 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment