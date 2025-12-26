Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 066 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|18 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 536
|37.14
|37.35
|37.05
|242 747
|MTF CBOE
|2 530
|37.13
|37.20
|37.05
|93 939
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|19 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|37.03
|37.30
|36.90
|259 210
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|37.03
|37.25
|36.90
|111 090
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|22 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 505
|37.18
|37.35
|36.95
|279 036
|MTF CBOE
|2 495
|37.14
|37.25
|36.95
|92 664
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|37.42
|37.65
|37.20
|261 940
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|37.43
|37.65
|37.20
|112 290
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 December 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|7 000
|38.17
|38.30
|37.70
|267 190
|MTF CBOE
|3 000
|38.17
|38.25
|37.70
|114 510
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|49 066
|37.39
|38.30
|36.90
|1 834 616
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 18 December 2025 to 24 December 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 December 2025
|600
|37.12
|37.15
|37.10
|22 272
|19 December 2025
|1 800
|37.06
|37.30
|36.90
|66 708
|22 December 2025
|800
|37.03
|37.10
|37.00
|29 624
|23 December 2025
|800
|37.28
|37.30
|37.20
|29 824
|24 December 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|4 000
|148 428
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|18 December 2025
|1 000
|37.28
|37.40
|37.20
|37 280
|19 December 2025
|800
|37.14
|37.20
|37.10
|29 712
|22 December 2025
|1 200
|37.23
|37.40
|37.10
|44 676
|23 December 2025
|1 400
|37.44
|37.60
|37.30
|52 416
|24 December 2025
|2 000
|38.00
|38.40
|37.60
|76 000
|Total
|6 400
|240 084
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 24 053 shares.
On 24 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 823 057 own shares, or 3.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
