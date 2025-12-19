Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 11 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 36.80 37.10 36.40 257 600 MTF CBOE 3 000 36.74 37.00 36.35 110 220 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.30 37.45 37.05 261 100 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.31 37.40 37.10 111 930 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 15 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.46 37.60 37.25 262 220 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.46 37.60 37.25 112 380 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 16 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.75 37.95 37.60 264 250 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.77 37.95 37.55 113 310 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis 17 December 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 000 37.32 37.70 37.00 261 240 MTF CBOE 3 000 37.33 37.65 37.00 111 990 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 50 000 37.32 37.95 36.35 1 866 240

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 420 shares during the period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 December 2025 200 36.40 36.40 36.40 7 280 12 December 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 December 2025 1 000 37.31 37.40 37.25 37 310 16 December 2025 2 219 37.62 37.80 37.30 83 479 17 December 2025 2 001 37.27 37.60 37.00 74 577 Total 5 420 202 646





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 December 2025 1 200 36.73 37.00 36.50 44 076 12 December 2025 1 000 37.26 37.40 37.15 37 260 15 December 2025 1 800 37.47 37.60 37.20 67 446 16 December 2025 1 900 37.86 38.00 37.70 71 934 17 December 2025 1 200 37.47 37.70 37.20 44 964 Total 7 100 265 680

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 453 shares.

On 17 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 776 391 own shares, or 3.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment