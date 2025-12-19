Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
11 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00036.8037.1036.40257 600
 MTF CBOE3 00036.7437.0036.35110 220
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
12 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.3037.4537.05261 100
 MTF CBOE3 00037.3137.4037.10111 930
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
15 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.4637.6037.25262 220
 MTF CBOE3 00037.4637.6037.25112 380
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
16 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.7537.9537.60264 250
 MTF CBOE3 00037.7737.9537.55113 310
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis     
17 December 2025Euronext Brussels7 00037.3237.7037.00261 240
 MTF CBOE3 00037.3337.6537.00111 990
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 50 00037.3237.9536.351 866 240

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 420 shares during the period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 December 2025 to 17 December 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
11 December 202520036.4036.4036.407 280
12 December 202500.000.000.000
15 December 20251 00037.3137.4037.2537 310
16 December 20252 21937.6237.8037.3083 479
17 December 20252 00137.2737.6037.0074 577
Total5 420   202 646


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
11 December 20251 20036.7337.0036.5044 076
12 December 20251 00037.2637.4037.1537 260
15 December 20251 80037.4737.6037.2067 446
16 December 20251 90037.8638.0037.7071 934
17 December 20251 20037.4737.7037.2044 964
Total7 100   265 680

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 453 shares.

On 17 December 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 776 391 own shares, or 3.46% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

