HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (June 30 – July 7): $M Leads the Rally, Meme, AI, Gaming, and RWA Sectors Shine — HTX’s Wealth Effect in Full Force

PANAMA CITY, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, continues to deliver notable investment opportunities amid a volatile market. According to platform data, from June 30 to July 7, multiple assets across diverse narratives, such as Meme, AI, Gaming, and Real-World Assets (RWA), all recorded significant gains.

$M Tops the Charts: Meme Tokens Make a Strong Comeback

The standout performer of the week was HTX’s newly listed asset $M, posting a remarkable 157% gain in just five days, topping the leaderboard. This momentum underscores the persistent power of the Meme narrative and its wealth-generating potential.

HTX continues to evaluate Meme tokens based on factors like community activity, viral potential, and on-chain engagement. Other Meme tokens like $BONK (+52%), $SCA (+50%), and $SWARMS (+32%) also demonstrated explosive growth.

Gaming and AI Rally Across Solana and BSC

Crypto’s version of “sector rotation” was in full play. The Solana ecosystem drew renewed attention, especially through the flagship gaming token $PORTAL (+43%).

Within BSC, $BOBBSC (+49%) and $BANANAS31 (+26%) delivered strong weekly returns. $SKYAI (+42%) carries both AI and Meme narratives, illustrating the growing appeal of cross-narrative tokens, which benefit from both community hype and future-facing narratives — making them a strategic focus for HTX.

RWA Sector Rebounds

Another key signal was the revival of the RWA narrative, as $PLUME surged 37%. As stablecoin regulation progresses and rate cut expectations grow, tokenization of real-world assets is transitioning from theory to real valuation. Against this backdrop, $PLUME’s trading volume and user attention on HTX have surged, reflecting both strong fundamentals and growing capital recognition.

Wealth Is a Matter of Choice — HTX’s Wealth Effect Unfolds

In the short term, Meme and AI remain the focal narratives, while RWA and Gaming may follow with catch-up rallies driven by macro and thematic momentum. HTX demonstrates acute sensitivity to market sentiment and structural shifts, enabling early-stage exposure to high-growth assets through rigorous listings and rapid response to emerging trends.

Choosing the right platform and the right narrative is key to navigating all market cycles. The wealth effect is never a coincidence — it’s the result of strategic selection and trusted infrastructure. The next breakout asset might just be on HTX.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

