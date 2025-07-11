HTX Kicks Off HTTC S1 Trading Competition: Team Up to Vie for Million-Dollar Prize Pool and Xiaomi YU7 SUVs!





PANAMA CITY, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, officially announces the launch of the team competition phase for its "HTTC S1: Blades Out" spot trading event. Ten prominent team leaders have been selected and are actively recruiting users worldwide to join their teams. Participants will compete for a share of a million-dollar prize pool, and a chance to win a Xiaomi YU7 MAX SUV.

Team formation for the HTX event is now open and runs until 10:00 (UTC) on July 22, 2025. To register, participants must complete the provided form, submit their HTX UID, and select a preferred team. All successful registrants will receive a 10 USDT Cashback Voucher. Additionally, the 8th, 588th, and 888th registrants will each win a Xiaomi YU7 Max SUV, valued at $50,000.

The trading competition will continue until 10:00 (UTC) on July 25, 2025, and covers all spot trading pairs on the platform. The event includes two main challenges:

1. Team Trading Volume Challenge. The platform will rank all participating teams based on their cumulative spot trading volume. A total prize pool of $70,000 in $HTX will be distributed according to their final rankings. The top-ranked team will receive 25% of the prize pool, totaling $17,500.

To ramp up the excitement, a special "Final 24-Hour Push" mechanism will be in effect. Trading volume generated during the final 24 hours will be weighted at 2x for team volume calculations.

2. Team PnL Challenge. To promote stable profitability in spot trading, HTX will calculate the total PnL generated by all members with positive returns within each participating team. Teams will be ranked based on their total PnL, and a prize pool of $30,000 in $HTX will be distributed accordingly. The first-place team will receive 30% of the rewards.

As a key highlight of HTX's 12th-anniversary celebration, “HTTC S1” aims to enhance user trading skills and profitability through an innovative team competition format and robust incentive mechanisms. Moving forward, HTX will continue to roll out more interactive and engaging trading events, offering global users enriched trading experiences and long-term value.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

