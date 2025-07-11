Advanced IC Substrate Market Size to Hit USD 61.28 Billion by 2032, grow at a CAGR of 15.69% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced IC Substrate Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Advanced IC Substrate Market Size was valued at USD 19.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 61.28 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.69% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

EV Adoption and ADAS Integration Drive Demand for High-Performance IC Substrates

The growth of the automotive market–especially the soaring uptake of battery electric vehicles (EVs) and the fast penetration of high-end automotive electronics such as ADAS, infotainment systems, and autonomous driving features–is driving significant demand for customized high-performance IC substrates. Higher-Performance Properties these advanced generation substrates provide improved thermal stability, signal integrity, and miniaturization, which are basic requirement in automotive applications. In the evolving ecosystem of vehicle electrification and digitalization, OEMs and Tier 1 supplier find they can achieve the performance and reliability goals by working more closely with the substrate manufacturers. One of the most significant market expansion drivers for the IC substrate industry is this trend. High-performance substrates, by the way, are necessary, for example, over 70% of the new vehicles in the world by 2026 to be equipped by the ADAS features.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Advanced IC Substrate Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 19.23 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 61.28 Millon CAGR CAGR of 15.69% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (FC BGA, FC CSP)

• By Application (Mobile and Consumer, Automotive and Transportation, IT and Telecom)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the FC BGA segment held the largest revenue share of around 61.5% in the Advanced IC Substrate Market, due to its excellent thermal and electrical properties, particularly suitable for high-end applications including servers, gaming consoles, and networking equipment. Support for its supremacy typically comes from the leading players, as evidenced by multilayer substrates from Ibiden Co., Ltd.

The FC CSP segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 15.92%, primarily owing to the growing requirement for compact portable electronic devices with high performance, such as wearables and smartphones.

By Application

In 2024, the Mobile & Consumer segment led the Advanced IC Substrate Market with a 46.2% share, due to bus production of smartphones, tablets, and AR/VR devices needing small, low-cost package types. Demand for high I/O substrates in a small footprint is met by companies like Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

The Automotive & Transportation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.84% through 2032, due to increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles, leading to increased demand for advanced substrates for applications in ADAS, radar, and power electronics by 2032.

Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe Drive Growth in the Global Advanced IC Substrate Market

The Advanced IC Substrate Market is witnessing strong regional momentum, led by Asia Pacific with a 42.7% share in 2024, driven by dominant players like TSMC, ASE Group, and Samsung in Taiwan, South Korea, and China. China leads the region with its vast electronics ecosystem and government-backed initiatives.

North America follows with substantial investments in AI, 5G, and autonomous tech, supported by key U.S. players like Intel and AMD. Europe is gaining ground through increased R&D in semiconductors, automotive electronics, and industrial automation, with Germany at the forefront.

Meanwhile, the UAE drives growth in the Middle East through smart infrastructure projects, while Brazil leads in Latin America with its expanding automotive and electronics industries and growing semiconductor focus.

Recent News:

In May 2025, AT&S to expand its advanced IC substrate facility in Leoben, Austria for IPCEI ME/CT, Europe's first advanced IC substrate facility is scheduled to come on stream May 2025.

