LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

11 July 2025

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them ("PCAs")

The Company was notified on 10 July 2025 that the transactions set out in this announcement had been undertaken by Laura Smith, a PCA of Matthew Smith as a PDMR of the Company.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK version of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 which has effect in English law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Jo-anna Nicolle, Company Secretary



Tel: +44 (0)20 3667 8100



