Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on July 10, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 51,499,109 shares were cast, representing 42.24% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the voting results is outlined below:

Motion Votes for the

Motion Percentage of

Votes in Favour Number of Directors 51,484,784 99.97% David Cass 51,484,897 99.97% Keith Henderson 51,484,897 99.97% Robert Kopple 51,484,897 99.97% Appointment of Auditor 51,485,584 99.97% Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 51,484,784 99.97%



About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. Current option holders include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects). This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

