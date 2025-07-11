Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on July 10, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.

Votes representing 51,499,109 shares were cast, representing 42.24% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the voting results is outlined below:

MotionVotes for the
Motion		Percentage of
Votes in Favour
Number of Directors51,484,78499.97%
David Cass51,484,89799.97%
Keith Henderson51,484,89799.97%
Robert Kopple51,484,89799.97%
Appointment of Auditor51,485,58499.97%
Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan51,484,78499.97%


About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. Current option holders include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects). This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

Keith Henderson

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson
Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street,
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations
Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com
Phone: 1-778-683-4324

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


