Remittix Nears Final Presale Milestone Ahead of Global Crypto-to-Fiat Infrastructure Rollout





Over $15.8 million raised as Remittix prepares to launch wallet-to-bank transfer solution across emerging markets

KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain payment company Remittix has announced it is nearing the completion of its initial token presale, having secured over $15.8 million in early-stage commitments. The milestone signals growing interest in Remittix’s soon-to-launch RTX Wallet, a solution designed to streamline real-time crypto-to-fiat transfers, including direct wallet-to-bank payouts.

With its soft cap of $18 million now within reach, Remittix enters the final phase of its fundraising as it expands development on key infrastructure—including direct payout capabilities for freelancers, small businesses, and cross-border users.

“Our mission has always been to simplify how digital assets convert into usable money,” said a spokesperson for Remittix. “We’re seeing strong demand from emerging markets where speed, transparency, and low-cost access are vital. Reaching this presale milestone puts us in a strong position to move toward full deployment.”

RTX Wallet, currently in iOS TestFlight with an Android beta scheduled for August, will offer:

Instant swaps of major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP to local fiat

like BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP to local fiat Integrated stablecoin liquidity (USDC, USDT) with rate-lock features

(USDC, USDT) with rate-lock features One-tap bank withdrawals via a built-in “Cash Out” button

via a built-in “Cash Out” button Secure multi-layer key storage, combining facial recognition and device-side encryption

In addition to wallet capabilities, Remittix is developing a browser plug-in for freelancers, expected in October, to enable immediate invoicing and crypto settlement. Regional licensing efforts are also underway in Brazil and Kenya, with approvals anticipated before year-end.

As crypto payments continue to evolve, Remittix’s growing infrastructure and expanding user base indicate a rising demand for simplified global transfer solutions. The presale’s final stage offers discounted access to the native $RTX token before full platform deployment later this year.

For more information and updates on the RTX Wallet and token presale:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Contact:

Andy Černý

andy@remittix.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb778587-8c25-4f6e-ab81-e9dbec7a3b13