IP Telephony Market Size to Surpass USD 72.22 Billion by 2032, driven by the growing demand for cost-effective and scalable communication solutions across enterprises | SNS Insider

Austin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Telephony Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The IP Telephony Market Size was valued at USD 33.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 72.21 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.20% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Strategic Change to IP Telephony Market Shifting Due to Cost Saving and Digital Transformation

Strong demand for flexible, scalable, and affordable communication solutions is propelling the global IP Telephony market. With more and more businesses shifting to digital and remote operations, the transition from traditional phone networks to internet protocol (IP) based systems is only getting more accelerated, thereby helping businesses eliminate the operational cost, long-distance charges and allow them to connect globally without a hiccup. The technology also helps drive integration with CRM and cloud-based platforms, providing conditions for better flexibility, better customer engagement, and real-time collaboration. Finally, broadband penetration is widespread throughout the U.S. and the accelerating adoption of hybrid work only adds more fire to the market. VoIP integration with CRM systems has the power to increase customer engagement by 25% giving a reason to include IP Telephony in the list of strategic assets in modern enterprise communication strategies that are efficiency and digital agility-focused.

Get a Sample Report of IP Telephony Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7741

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

RingCentral Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Microsoft Corporation

Zoom Video Communications Inc.

8x8 Inc.

IP Telephony Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 33.35 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 72.21 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.20% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Integrated Access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking, Managed IP PBX, Hosted IP PBX)

• By End User (Corporate, Government, Residential)

• By Call Type (International Calls, Domestic Calls)

• By Installation Type (Wired, Wireless)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By Offering (Solutions, Services)

Purchase Single User PDF of IP Telephony Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7741

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the Integrated Access/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking segment led the IP Telephony Market with a 58.48% revenue share, due to its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ability to work with existing PBX systems. It combine voice and data services into a single network, lowering costs and increasing efficiency.

The Hosted IP PBX segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.92% from 2025 to 2032, due to the availability of cloud-based solutions that reduce capital costs and promote a flexible communication platform that can support remote working.

By End User

In 2024, the Corporate segment held the largest share of the IP Telephony Market at 62.04%, which is due to the need for a more secure, cost-effective, and scalable communication system in departments and global offices. Solutions that enable increased productivity, as well as better customer engagement, are essential to corporate digital strategies.

The Residential segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.77% from 2025 to 2032, as consumers increasingly adopt flexible, internet-based voice services like those offered by Vonage, replacing traditional landlines with mobile-integrated VoIP solutions.

By Call Type

In 2024, the International Calls segment led the IP Telephony Market with a 67.87% revenue share, due to high cost savings and improved connectivity compared to the traditional methods.

The Domestic Calls segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.39% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by demand for affordable, cloud-based communication tools like those offered by 8x8, Inc.

By Installation Type

In 2024, the Wired segment dominated the IP Telephony Market with a 61.17% revenue share, as Wired IP Telephony has a stable & secure performance in industries such as healthcare & finance

The Wireless segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.05% from 2025 to 2032, owing to expansion of the mobile workforce and flexible VoIP solutions offered by providers such as Cisco Systems, Inc.

By Enterprise Size

In 2024, the Large Enterprise segment led the IP Telephony Market with 57.45% of revenue, driven by the need for secure, scalable communication across global operations.

The SME segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.48% from 2025 to 2032, since companies such as Nextiva provide an economical, comprehensive VoIP solution that helps boost efficiency and customer engagement.

By Offering

In 2024, the Solutions segment led the IP Telephony Market with a 71.21% revenue share, owing to the rising demand of end to end VoIP products including but not limited to IP phones, PBX platforms and call control systems.

The Services segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.85% from 2025 to 2032, during which companies like Avaya are expanding cloud-based support and managed services for agile business requirements.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on IP Telephony Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7741

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing IP Telephony Market

In 2024, North America accounted for the highest IP Telephony Market share at 37.82%, driven by early VoIP adoption, strong broadband infrastructure, and major vendor presence. The U.S. leads the region due to advanced IT systems and robust enterprise demand.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.58% from 2025 to 2032, fueled by digitalization, rising broadband penetration, and growing SME activity in China, India, and Indonesia. China dominates the region with strong government ICT support.

Europe maintains a significant share, led by Germany’s digital infrastructure and enterprise adoption of unified communications.

In MEA, the UAE leads, while Brazil drives Latin America’s growth due to expanding cloud communication and broadband access.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Cisco Webex Calling and Microsoft Teams Phone competitive in UCaaS market as Webex continues to provide seamless Cisco hardware integration and centralised management via Control Hub while Teams Phone continues to provide deep Microsoft 365 integration and flexible PSTN connectivity options via Calling Plan, Operator Connect and Direct Routing

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. IP Telephony Market Segmentation, by Type

8. IP Telephony Market Segmentation, by End User

9. IP Telephony Market Segmentation, by Call Type

10. IP Telephony Market Segmentation, by Installation Type

11. IP Telephony Market Segmentation, by Enterprise Size

12. IP Telephony Market Segmentation, by Offering

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Use Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.