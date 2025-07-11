Cryptojacking Solution Market to Reach USD 74.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI-Powered Threat Detection and Expanding Attack Surfaces | SNS Insider

Austin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Cryptojacking Solution Market was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 74.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 16.79% from 2025 to 2032.

With the increase in the number of cryptojacking attacks and rising awareness regarding cybersecurity threats, the market for cryptojacking solution is likely to grow exponentially. With greater reliance on cloud services, IoT devices, and distributed workplaces, enterprises have more attack surfaces to cover, and need advanced detection and protection capabilities. Moreover, the rise in need to protect organizational network and endpoints against the background resource exploitation drives the market growth excellence regulatory frameworks are strict, which also anticipates the market growth over the forecast period.





The U.S. Cryptojacking Solution Market, valued at USD 480 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Increasing cloud adoption, rising cyberattacks targeting computing resources, and strict data privacy regulations are driving demand. Organizations seek advanced cryptojacking detection tools to protect digital assets, ensure compliance, and maintain performance across expanding IT infrastructures and remote work environments.

Cryptojacking Solution Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 21.4 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 74.1 billion CAGR CAGR of 16.79% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

By Component, Solution Segment Led the Cryptojacking Solution Market, Services Segment to Record Fastest CAGR

In 2024, the solution segment held a dominant 68% revenue share, driven by increasing adoption of AI and machine learning methods to monitor the network and provide alerts for cryptojacking. To face cyberattacks that are becoming more and more sophisticated, organizations now turn to automated, scalable security software. Cloud migration and digitalization continue to drive the adoption of proactive cryptojacking prevention solutions.

The services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032, owing to the increasing dependencies on managed and professional services, fueled by the vacuum of experts in cybersecurity. Companies want assistance with the implementation, management and updating of these cryptojacking protections. The cyber security embedded service-based offerings are unrivaled in addressing increasingly elaborate and persistent cyber threats with continuous threat monitoring, incident response, and evolving threat intelligence.

By Deployment, Cloud Segment Dominated the Cryptojacking Solution Market in 2024 with 71% Share Due to Scalability, Flexibility, and Cost Efficiency

In 2024, the cloud segment held 71% of the cryptojacking solution market, due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based security tools. These solutions provide scalability, flexibility, and rapid deployment agility with minimal infrastructure expense. With growing cloud adoption across industries, the need for seamless, cloud-native cryptojacking protection is increasing, complementing broader cybersecurity postures in dynamic, distributed IT ecosystems.

By Industry, BFSI Segment Led the Cryptojacking Solution Market, Healthcare Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR

In 2024, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the cryptojacking solution market. This dominance is driven by the high volume of financial transactions and the critical sensitivity of financial data. As cryptojacking attacks pose severe risks of monetary loss and reputational harm, financial institutions are investing heavily in robust cybersecurity frameworks to safeguard digital assets and customer trust.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025–2032, propelled by widespread digitalization of patient records and rising use of connected medical devices. These factors provide openings that sensor cryptojackers can take advantage of, which can lead to serious consequences, such as hindering these critical services and risking patient data. Highlighting the dangers, the sector is rapidly embracing advanced solutions for cryptojacking to maintain operations and increase safety of sensitive health information.

Cryptojacking Solution Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services Professional Services Consulting Training And Education Support And Maintenance Managed Services



By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises.

By Industry

BFSI

Retail

Government And Public Sector

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Energy And Utilities

Others.

North America Led the Cryptojacking Solution Market, Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest CAGR

In 2024, North America held a 38% revenue share in the cryptojacking solution market, due to advanced digital infrastructure, stricter regulations on cybersecurity, and high technology adoption. High implementation of leading cybersecurity vendors, demand from BFSI and healthcare sectors, and heavy emphasis on data protection helped the U.S. reach among the core suppliers in the global market.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by increasing digitalization, cloud adoption, and a surge in cyber threats. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are enhancing cybersecurity infrastructure to protect growing investments. Initiatives in smart cities and digital governance are also boosting the demand for advanced cryptojacking protection across the region.

