Whataburger’s Stephanie Hill Highlights Delicious and Affordable Summer Meals with YourUpdateTV

SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With summer in full swing and families balancing busy schedules, road trips, and rising food costs, Whataburger is stepping in to help make mealtime more convenient and budget-friendly. Recently, Stephanie Hill, Summer Savings Ambassador at Whataburger, participated in a nationwide media tour to share tips for enjoying flavorful meals without breaking the bank.

This summer, Whataburger is helping guests make the most of every meal with a lineup of crave-worthy deals and limited-time menu items designed to deliver great portions at great value. From brand-new bundle deals to thirst-quenching Whatafreshers, it’s all about convenience, affordability, and flavor during the busiest time of year for families.

Bigger Better Bundles: Pair any full-sized Whatameal with one of three new bundle options that are easy to mix, match and share, for only an extra $4, $5 or $6. Choose from any Kids Meal, Double Meat Jr. Whatameal or a bowl of your favorite Whatawings – ideal for families, groups, or anyone looking for more variety and value.

Stay cool with Whatafreshers: The all-new Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher™, combines zesty lemon, real raspberry, and Southwest-inspired prickly pear for a vibrant, fruit-forward drink that pairs well with any meal. Get it while you can – it’s only here for a limited time.

On-the-Go Convenience: Every Whataburger meal is cooked to order, available 24/7, and customizable – making them a reliable option for busy days, travel stops, and late-night cravings.



For more information on Whataburger’s summer offerings or to find a location near you, visit www.whataburger.com.

About Stephanie Hill

Stephanie Hill is the Social Media Community Management Supervisor at Whataburger, where she leads a team dedicated to engaging fans and fostering brand loyalty online. A Corpus Christi native and lifelong fan, she joined the company in 2011 after earning her degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi. Over the years, she’s served as a trusted brand ambassador, spokesperson, and event lead across multiple platforms and markets. Stephanie also plays an active role in supporting Whataburger’s internal culture through team-building initiatives at the San Antonio Home Office.

About Whataburger®

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7 with a made-to-order, customizable menu of burgers and other favorites delivered just like you like it. Born in Texas and headquartered in San Antonio, we’re celebrating 75 flavorful years of big bites, bold flavors, and even bigger fan love. We’ve grown to over 1,100 restaurants across 17 states, with original-recipe products now found in grocery aisles across the country. Our secret sauce (besides that Fancy Ketchup) is our Family Members—real people serving up real hospitality and meaningful connections in the communities we call home. We’ve landed on Fast Company’s Brands that Matter list, USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and Newsweek’s America’s Best of the Best. To learn more, shop the Whatastore, or find your nearest location, visit Whataburger.com—or download our app on iOS or Android. Hungry for more? Discover what keeps fans coming back by diving into real stories from Whataburger super fans at stories.whataburger.com.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Whataburger

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3953d1f-7a80-46c6-8b65-f8a5a7d559d8