Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Worth USD 2,696 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-alcoholic beverages market size stood at USD 1,308 billion in 2024 with projections indicating a rise from USD 1,406 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 2,696 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is expected to experience rapid growth due to a shift in consumer preferences towards healthier and sugar-free options. It also helps in maintaining sugar intake levels and allowing people to opt for healthier beverages.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5484

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Overview & Potential

Non-alcoholic beverages are the ones that do not contain alcohol or contain less than 0.05% of alcohol. They help to promote a healthy lifestyle without compromising taste. Coffee, sodas, water, juices, mocktails, and flavored water, are some of the non-alcoholic beverage options that people highly prefer due to their extended health benefits compared to alcohol. Hence, consumer awareness of the extended health benefits of non-alcoholic beverages has helped in the growth of market in the recent years.

The non-alcoholic beverages market has experienced huge growth in recent years due to multiple contributing factors in its growth. The health-conscious attitude of people today has led to a high demand for non-sugary drinks. It has helped in the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market as well. Hence, today there are multiple sugar-free beverages options available in retail stores as well as online stores. The availability of such drinks helps people avoid sugar even when they are outdoors and does not compromise their health choices. Hence, a huge shift towards non-alcoholic beverages has been observed in recent years due to multiple health benefits provided by the segment.

Key Highlights of Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the non-alcoholic beverages market with the highest share 34% of in 2024 due to improving standard of living and rise in disposable incomes of people.

By region, North America is observed to be the fastest-growing region of the non-alcoholic beverages market due to the high demand for a variety of beverages and healthier choices.

By product type, the carbonated drink segment held the largest share with a maximum share of 29% in 2024.

By product type, the functional beverage segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the retail segment dominated the non-alcoholic beverages market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the food service segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Technological Advancement: Market to Boom Rapidly with its Potential Opportunity

Technological advancements in the brewing industry will help enhance the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market in the foreseen period. The advancement will help people to get their drinks customized at their convenience. It will help brands to increase the inclination of customers towards non-sugary and non-alcoholic beverages paving the way for the growth of the market. It will also help people to get their customized drinks easily on their doorstep without physically visiting a store. The incorporation of new flavors in non-alcoholic beverages will also help in the growth of the market.

The rise of smart vending kiosks and subscription platforms powered by automation and mobile tech is reshaping access. Over 800 such kiosks appeared in U.S., UAE, and Singapore malls and airports between 2022–2023, letting consumers mix flavors, vitamins, and caffeine on the spot.

and powered by automation and mobile tech is reshaping access. Over appeared in U.S., UAE, and Singapore malls and airports between 2022–2023, letting consumers mix flavors, vitamins, and caffeine on the spot. Functional beverages, those with vitamins, probiotics, adaptogens—grew by 22% in new product launches in 2024, with over 68% of 18–35-year-olds preferring health-enhancing formulas.

What are Latest Trends in Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market?

The high demand for sugar-free beverages and beverages with nutritional benefits has helped in the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market.

The high demand for sports drinks that are low in sugar has also helped in the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market.

Companies offering sports sugar-free drinks in sustainable packaging are also contributing to the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market.

The availability of non-alcoholic drinks in retail stores and multiple online platforms has also helped in the growth of the market.

Key Industry Coverage:

Beverages Consumption in Billion Liters Water 524 Milk and Dairy Drinks 268.5 Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) 253.3 Others 99.1 Fruit and Vegetable Juices 86



The table above mentions the 2023 statistics of various non-alcoholic beverages preferred by people over alcohol. The table highlights water as the highly consumed non-alcoholic beverage along with other beverages in the league such as milk and dairy, carbonated soft drinks, and fruit and vegetable juices.

Rising Health Concerns across the Globe: Market’s Potential Driver in 2025

There are multiple contributing factors to the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market. Health and wellness is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market. Non-alcoholic and sugar-free drinks are highly preferred by people compared to alcohol. It helps to lower the health risks caused due to alcohol consumption and also helps to lower the high sugar intake.

Hence, such health-conscious habits help in the growth of the market. Urbanization and lifestyle changes have led to a high demand for ready-to-serve drinks and sugar-free drinks. People are also ready to pay a high amount to buy such drinks to avoid any health compromises. The availability of sugar-free non-alcoholic beverages in retail stores and online platforms has also fueled the growth of the market in recent years.

What is the Major Challenge for Non-alcoholic Beverages Market?

A few challenges interrupt the growth of non-alcoholic beverages market in certain regions. Sin taxes, GST, and various other forms of taxes implied on non-alcoholic beverages lead to the hike in prices of non-alcoholic beverages. Hence, price-conscious people do not prefer to buy such drinks leading to an obstacle in the growth of the market. Logistical issues and competitor issues are also some of the obstacles hampering the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market.

Gain Comprehensive Market Insights – Download the Full Databook Today: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-databook/5484

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Regional Insights

Which Region Dominated the Non-alcoholic Beverages Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the non-alcoholic beverages market in 2024. Rise in disposable incomes, changing standard of living, and high demand for convenient food and drink options, are some of the major reasons for Asia Pacific’s dominance in the non-alcoholic beverages market in 2024. People were ready to pay a high amount for non-alcoholic beverages due to their availability in a variety of flavors and sugar-free options. Such drinks are also easily available in multiple offline and online stores leading to the growth of the market.

What to Expect from China & India in Non-alcoholic Beverages Market?

In Asia–Pacific (led by China and India), urban population and middle-class expansion are propelling RTD and convenience drinks. Brands in both countries are tapping into eco-friendly packaging and messaging to resonate with environmentally conscious consumers

India’s market reflects a thirst for premium and niche formats, organic, cold-pressed, herbal teas. India is experimenting with botanical, regional, and fusion flavors (e.g., coconut water, kombucha, herbals) as players like Maharaja and Borécha pioneer cans of Masala Cola & Sparkling Strawberry Lemon.

North America is observed to grow at a notable rate in the foreseen period. High demand for sports drinks, sugar-free drinks, functional drinks, and various other forms of non-alcoholic beverages has led the market to grow notably in North America. People with health-conscious attitudes demand non-alcoholic beverages and functional drinks compared to alcohol. Hence, such an attitude helps in the growth of the market in the foreseen period. Such drinks are also available in organic and low-calorie options helping people to stay stuck to their health goals. Such innovations in the drinks segment also fuel the growth of the market.

Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.50% Market Size in 2024 USD 1,308 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1,406 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 2,696 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific (34% Market Share in 2024) Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmental Insights

Product Type Insights

How did Carbonated Soft Drinks Dominate the Non-alcoholic Beverages Market in 2024?

The carbonated soft drinks segment ruled the market in 2024 due to its high preference for people of different age groups. Such drinks are available in different flavors leading to their high demand by people of all age groups. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024, helping in the growth of the market as well. Such drinks are also available in sugar-free options allowing people to stay stuck to their health-conscious attitude. Hence, such food habits also help in the expansion of the market. The availability of carbonated soft drinks at lower prices is also one of the major reasons for the growth of this segment of the market.

The functional beverages segment is observed to grow notably leading to the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages segment in the foreseen period. Such beverages are manufactured with added nutritional benefits and are also available in sugar-free options. Hence, they are highly demanded by people with health-conscious attitudes. They are available in different flavor options attracting people of all age groups. Hence, the segment is observed to be growing notably in the foreseen period along with the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2024, the retail segment emerged as the dominant distribution channel in the non-alcoholic beverages market, accounting for the largest share of global sales. This growth was driven by the widespread presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and increasingly, online retail platforms. Retailers offer consumers convenient access to a broad variety of beverage options, often supported by in-store promotions, attractive displays, and impulse-buy strategies that significantly boost product visibility and turnover.

On the other hand, the food service segment, including cafés, restaurants, bars, hotels, and quick-service outlets emerged as fastest growing distribution segment in the non-alcoholic beverages market. This growth is driven by rising consumer demand for out-of-home experiences, with increasing preference for specialty drinks such as cold brews, plant-based milks, functional smoothies, and artisan-crafted mocktails. Operators are responding by expanding menus to feature premium, healthier, and customizable beverage options, tapping into health-conscious and adventurous consumer trends.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

The India health beverages market size is poised for rapid expansion, with projected revenue growth over the next decade, fueled by active efforts from leading players in product development and distribution.

is poised for rapid expansion, with projected revenue growth over the next decade, fueled by active efforts from leading players in product development and distribution. The global AI in food and beverages market size is expected to grow from USD 16.36 billion in 2025 to USD 320.94 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 39.20% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is expected to grow from USD 16.36 billion in 2025 to USD 320.94 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 39.20% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global adaptogenic beverages market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 1.54 billion in 2025 to USD 2.73 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.60% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is projected to witness strong growth from USD 1.54 billion in 2025 to USD 2.73 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 6.60% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global herbal beverages market size is projected to expand from USD 2.10 billion in 2025 to USD 3.82 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is projected to expand from USD 2.10 billion in 2025 to USD 3.82 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global carbonated beverages market size is expected to register at a CAGR of 6.50%, growing from USD 654.98 million in 2025 to USD 1,154.44 million by 2034 during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

is expected to register at a CAGR of 6.50%, growing from USD 654.98 million in 2025 to USD 1,154.44 million by 2034 during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The global private label food and beverages market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 255.90 billion in 2025 to USD 393.60 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Top Companies of Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market

Nestlé

PepsiCo

Unilever

Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Jones Soda Co.

Danone S.A

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Red Bull

What is Going Around the Globe for Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market?

In July 2025, DeVANS Modern Breweries Limited launched its first non-alcoholic beverage named ‘Godfather Soda’ marking its entry into the non-alcoholic beverages segment. The main aim of the company is to enter the non-alcoholic beverage segment targeting the younger generation and Gen Z.



(Source- https://www.restaurantindia.in/news/devans-enters-non-alcoholic-market-with-godfather-soda.n13147)

In March 2025, Pernod Ricard launched their non-alcoholic drink named ‘Ramazzotti Aperitivo Arancia 0.0%’ in April in retail stores and restaurants in Germany and Austria. The brand marked its entrance into the non-alcoholic beverage segment with the launch of the drink.



(Source- https://www.just-drinks.com/news/pernod-ricard-non-alcoholic-aperitifs/)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

RTD Tea & Coffee

Functional Beverages

Juices

Dairy-based Beverages

Others



By Distribution Channel

Food Service

Retail

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5484

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-food-and-beverages