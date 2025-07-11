Canon U.S.A., Inc. and Drexel University Celebrate Student Voices with the Release of Anthology 11 to Tell Stories of Philadelphia’s Past, Present and Future

Melville, NY, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc. joined Drexel University’s Writers Room on June 10 to celebrate the release of Anthology 11, the latest publication from TRIPOD, a year-long intergenerational arts residency. TRIPOD brings together Drexel students, local high school students, and community residents to document life in Philadelphia through writing and photography.

During the event, artists aged 18 to 85 shared powerful passages and photographs from the book, capturing personal stories that reflect Philadelphia’s past, present, and future. Many also spoke about how participating in Writers Room has impacted their lives—giving them a platform for self-expression and a deeper connection to their community.

“Anthology 11 showcases the voices, vision and shared humanity of our Philadelphia community,” said Rachel Wenrick, founding director of Writers Room and executive director for Arts & Civic Innovation at Drexel. “What makes this publication and the TRIPOD program so impactful is the way it empowers artists of all ages to see themselves as storytellers and changemakers. For eight years, Canon’s continuous support has made that possible. Their commitment to community and creativity has allowed us to sustain a space where high school students, college students and neighbors come together across generations to create something lasting. Together, we are documenting our city’s stories and inspiring the next generation of artists and civic leaders to tell their own.”

TRIPOD also functions as a community-driven Participatory Action Research study Led by Dr. Ayana Allen-Handy of Drexel’s School of Education that explores how intergenerational artmaking can foster civic engagement and spark transformative social change. Participants attend regular workshops, photography sessions using Canon equipment, and cultural field trips, culminating in the co-creation of a professionally bound volume of original work.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. has proudly served as TRIPOD’s lead supporter since its inception in 2017. Over the past eight years, the program has grown in scope and impact, providing a platform for exploring social justice, civic participation, and storytelling through creative expression. Each year's collaboration results in a high-quality anthology produced using Canon’s advanced imaging and printing technology.

Canon technology plays a central role in the TRIPOD program, including the production of Anthology 11. Copy General, a Canon customer, used their varioPRINT iX3200 digital press to produce the final publication. Throughout the year, program participants captured images with Canon Rebel and EOS cameras and continued their creative exploration at the event by printing photos using Canon IVY Mini Photo Printers.

Grey Squirrel Digital, a Canon customer, contributed significantly to the event by providing a variety of large-format prints displayed both inside and outside the venue. These prints showcased a curated selection of works created by TRIPOD participants. The striking images were produced using Grey Squirrel’s Arizona 2380XTF printer, paired with Onyx Thrive software, providing high-quality, vibrant presentations that brought the community’s stories to life.

“At Canon, we believe in the power of creativity to inspire meaningful and lasting change,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, executive vice president and Client Services Group president, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “That belief is at the heart of our ongoing support for TRIPOD, a program that brings generations together through storytelling, photography and shared experience. By investing in this partnership with Writers Room and Drexel University, we’re helping to empower young artists, foster community connection and uplift voices that deserve to be heard. It’s an honor to support a program that continues to grow in impact and helps shape a more inclusive, creative and compassionate world.”

Writers Room is a university-community literary arts program housed in Drexel University’s Office of University & Community Partnerships. Since 2014, it has provided inclusive, co-creative spaces that bring students and community members together through storytelling, art, and activism. The program’s commitment to social justice, creative placekeeping, and relationship-building aligns with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei—living and working together for the common good.

The launch of Anthology 11 marks another milestone in a vibrant and enduring partnership rooted in shared values and a vision for a more connected, creative, and empowered future.

To learn more about TRIPOD and Writers Room, visit https://www.writersroomdrexel.org/tripod

For more on Canon’s support of student artists, visit: usa.canon.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/art-education

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

***

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

Attachments