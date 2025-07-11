Ozak AI Launches Fourth Presale Phase, Targets $1 Milestone with AI-Powered Crypto Intelligence Platform





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozak AI, a blockchain-powered platform integrating artificial intelligence for predictive analytics and trading intelligence, has officially entered the fourth stage of its presale, offering its native token OZ at $0.005. Having already raised over $1.2 million, Ozak AI (OZ) is rapidly gaining momentum as it prepares for broader platform deployment and centralized exchange listings later this year.

The announcement marks a major milestone in the project’s roadmap as it moves closer to launching its full suite of AI-driven tools for crypto investors and traders.

AI Meets Blockchain in a Unified Predictive Platform

Ozak AI is developing a decentralized infrastructure that aims to make advanced market analytics and predictive forecasting more accessible to everyday investors. The platform is designed to deliver real-time market sentiment, trading signals, and personalized prediction agents (PAs) tailored to each user’s strategy.

At the heart of the system lies the Ozak Stream Network (OSN), a low-latency data streaming protocol that enables continuous flow and analysis of market data. Combined with a DePIN-based architecture for decentralized data processing, Ozak AI is built for scale, speed, and accuracy.

“The fourth presale stage is a crucial phase for us,” said an Ozak AI spokesperson. “The funding raised is supporting final development sprints and will accelerate deployment of our beta tools to early users. We’re creating a platform that allows users to tap into powerful AI prediction engines without needing institutional-level resources.”

Strong Market Interest Ahead of Exchange Listing

The growing adoption of AI technology across finance, healthcare, and enterprise sectors has extended into the crypto space, where traders increasingly seek algorithmic tools to gain an edge in volatile markets. Ozak AI aims to fill this gap by providing a predictive analytics engine that adapts to shifting trends, market structures, and sentiment patterns.

The OZ token will power the platform’s ecosystem, enabling access to AI modules, staking incentives, and governance features. Following the presale stages, Ozak AI plans to launch its native token on multiple centralized exchanges (CEXs), providing wider access and liquidity.

“Exchange listings are a key part of our post-presale roadmap. We are currently in discussions with multiple trading venues and will announce finalized partnerships in the coming months,” the company representative added.

Roadmap Highlights

Ozak AI has laid out a structured roadmap with several development and release targets in the second half of 2025:

Q3 2025: Launch of Prediction Agent (PA) customization dashboard for beta users

Launch of Prediction Agent (PA) customization dashboard for beta users Q4 2025: Deployment of Ozak Stream Network v1 and integration of DePIN modules

Deployment of Ozak Stream Network v1 and integration of DePIN modules Q4 2025: Official listing of OZ token on centralized exchanges

Official listing of OZ token on centralized exchanges Early 2026: Public release of full analytics platform with AI-powered forecast dashboards, community-driven data models, and API support for third-party platforms

The company’s upcoming releases will also include sentiment analysis tools trained on blockchain activity and social media signals to help investors stay ahead of sudden market shifts.

Industry Trends Align with Vision

As the crypto and AI sectors converge, the demand for real-time, data-driven insights is accelerating. Ozak AI’s entry into this space comes at a time when the broader market is witnessing renewed interest in AI-powered applications across decentralized networks.

Recent growth in DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) and predictive blockchain protocols signals a shift toward more intelligent infrastructure in Web3. Ozak AI’s approach aligns closely with these macro trends by combining machine learning with permissionless architecture, aiming to create a more transparent and insightful trading environment.

Token Details

Token Name: OZAK AI (OZ)

OZAK AI (OZ) Presale Price (Stage 4): $0.005

$0.005 Total Presale Rounds: 7

7 Funds Raised So Far: $1.2M+

$1.2M+ Token Utility: Access to AI prediction modules, staking, governance, and premium analytics features



The OZ token smart contract has undergone internal audits, and an external audit report will be published prior to the token generation event (TGE) scheduled post-presale.

Final Presale Stages and Participation

Investors can participate in the ongoing presale by visiting the official Ozak AI website. The remaining stages of the presale will see gradual price increases, with the final round pricing OZ at $0.02. Early adopters can lock in tokens at current discounted rates before broader access via exchanges.

To learn more about the project, users can join the official Telegram group or follow updates on X (formerly Twitter).

About Ozak AI

Ozak AI is a blockchain-based predictive analytics platform that leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time trading insights, personalized market forecasts, and data-driven tools for cryptocurrency traders and investors. The platform combines AI algorithms, low-latency streaming, and decentralized infrastructure to help users make informed decisions in fast-paced digital asset markets.

Website: https://ozak.ai

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Twitter (X): https://x.com/ozakagi

Contact Us:

Andres Brinc

media@ozak.ai

