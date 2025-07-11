Waste Sorting Equipment Market to Hit USD 1585.10 Million by 2032, Fueled by Urbanization and Automation in Recycling Technologies | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Waste Sorting Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 963.45 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1585.10 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Emerging smart technologies and global recycling targets reshape the future of automated waste sorting systems across key economies

The global waste sorting equipment market is evolving rapidly due to stricter recycling targets and landfill reduction policies worldwide. Major investments, like Waste Management, Inc.’s USD 800 million AI-driven systems, highlight the industry shift. Germany achieved a 69% municipal recycling rate in 2022, while Japan and South Korea reported over 80% household participation supported by national subsidies. Rising urbanization, circular economy goals, and smarter sensor-based solutions further strengthen demand, driving manufacturers to innovate energy-efficient robotic sorters to meet environmental standards and capture new opportunities.





Download PDF Sample of Waste Sorting Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7630

The U.S. Waste Sorting Equipment market is valued at USD 128.33 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 210.01 million by 2032, with a CAGR of approximately 6.35% in the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.

The U.S. waste sorting equipment market grows due to investments in smart MRFs and stringent state policies like California’s SB 1383. Notable examples include Waste Management’s $275 million AI-powered facility in Chicago and New York City’s Zero Waste plan, both driving advanced technology adoption and improved recycling rates.

Key Players:

Steinert GmbH

KK Balers Limited

TOMRA Systems ASA

CP Manufacturing Inc.

Bühler Group

REDWAVE

BHS-Sonthofen

Beston (Henan) Machinery Co., Ltd.

MSWsorting

Fazzini Meccanica

Waste Sorting Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 963.45 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1585.10 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.42% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Urbanization and Rising Waste Volumes Propel Demand for Advanced Waste Sorting Equipment.

If You Need Any Customization on Waste Sorting Equipment Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7630

By Waste Type, Plastic Waste dominated the Waste Sorting Equipment Market in 2024, with a 36% Market Share.

The dominance is due to global plastic bans, ambitious recycling targets, and rising demand for high-purity recycled plastics. Policies like the EU plastics strategy and the U.S. plastics pact push equipment upgrades. Companies like Tomra and CP Group deploy advanced optical sorters separating PET and HDPE with over 95% purity. Coca-Cola’s pledge for 50% recycled PET by 2030, alongside urban MRF investments, further accelerates the need for efficient sorting systems focused on plastic recovery.

By Technology, the Sensor-Based Sorting dominated the Waste Sorting Equipment Market in 2024 with a 45% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rapid adoption of AI, NIR spectroscopy, and X-ray technology enhancing sorting precision. Tomra’s AUTOSORT leverages deep learning to detect complex materials, while NSF-backed U.S. projects improve real-time sensor integration. AMP Robotics' systems sort 80 items per minute, reducing labor needs. This technology shift is especially vital in large urban MRFs and e-waste facilities, reflecting rising demand for automated, data-driven infrastructure to boost recycling rates and material recovery.

By Application, the Municipal dominated the Waste Sorting Equipment Market in 2024 with a 65% Market Share.

The dominance is due to strict recycling mandates, rising urban waste volumes, and long-term municipal contracts. The U.S. EPA’s sustainable materials management roadmap and EU recycling targets strengthen investment. Cities like San Francisco achieved landfill diversion rates above 80% in 2023 by modernizing facilities. Public-private partnerships led by WM and Republic Services further support new installations, while urban municipalities remain the largest users of advanced sorting equipment to meet sustainability goals.

By Region, Europe dominated the Waste Sorting Equipment Market in 2024, Holding a 34% Market Share.

The dominance is due to strict EU recycling laws, tax incentives, and rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Countries like Germany achieved high recycling rates, while Italy offered credits to modernize facilities. Startups and OEMs also launched AI-powered sorters, boosting efficiency and supporting closed-loop recycling initiatives.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, TOMRA Recycling introduced X‑TRACT™ X‑ray sorter, separating wood waste, cutting air consumption, and ensuring over 97% sorting accuracy.





Buy Full Research Report on Waste Sorting Equipment Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7630

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.