BROAD ARROW ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL LAS VEGAS AUCTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCOURS AT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROSSE POINTE, Michigan (July 11, 2025) – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, adds to its growing fall auction calendar with the announcement of The Las Vegas Auction—held in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. Occurring on Friday, October 31, 2025, Broad Arrow's Las Vegas Auction will feature approximately 70 highly desirable collector cars and is expected to be a cornerstone event of the weekend. Returning for a fourth consecutive year, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas will feature an expanded showcase of more than 250 unique automobiles within four judged and non-judged pillars on the greens of Wynn Golf Club. Events start on October 31 and run through November 2, 2025.

“We are thrilled to partner with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas and look forward to being an integral part of the weekend’s calendar of events," said Barney Ruprecht, Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. "Given the growing success of the event year over year, we anticipate client interest in the auction and Concours to be exceptional. Las Vegas is an outstanding auction location given its renowned status as a luxury destination and proximity to the many collector car communities in the region.”

“We’re honored to host Broad Arrow’s inaugural Las Vegas auction as part of this year’s Concours at Wynn Las Vegas,” said Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer, Wynn Resorts North America. “Broad Arrow’s auction hosted at Wynn will deliver an extraordinary array of remarkable vehicles and underscores our commitment to delivering guests with moments that surprise and delight, resulting in a can’t-miss experience.”

The Las Vegas Auction will be one of three live auctions—in addition to Belgium and Switzerland—conducted by Broad Arrow throughout October/November and highlights the company’s strategic global growth in Europe and continued expansion in the United States. The company will host its first-ever auction in Belgium, the Zoute Concours Auction, as part of Zoute Grand Prix Car Week on October 10, closely followed by the Zürich Auction on November 1 at the prestigious Dolder Grand Hotel in partnership with Auto Zürich, the international motoring show.

These new auction events build on Broad Arrow’s continued global success. Since its first sale in 2022, the auction house has held a strong track record in North America with its highly successful flagship Monterey Jet Center Auction, held in conjunction with Motorlux (2024 Results: $71.5 million, 85 percent sell-through rate), and flagship Amelia Auction, the official auction of The Amelia Concours d’Elegance (2025 Results: $61.7 million, 88 percent sell-through rate), alongside its annual single-marque Porsche Auction in partnership with Air|Water and multiple single-owner private collection sales. Broad Arrow has also seen strong success in Europe with its recent inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction in Italy, held in partnership with BMW AG. The two-day auction achieved €31.2 million in total sales with 78 percent of all lots sold.

Additional information on The Las Vegas Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Further information on Concours at Wynn Las Vegas can be found at lasvegasconcours.com. Initial consignments for the auction will be announced shortly, and collectors interested in consigning to or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this exciting debut on the international collector car calendar.

