Nanterre, 11 July 2025

Thierry Mirville appointed Deputy CFO of VINCI

Thierry Mirville will join VINCI's Finance Department on October 1st as Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

He will report to Christian Labeyrie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of VINCI.

This appointment comes ahead of Christian Labeyrie’s retirement in 2026.

A graduate of ESSEC Business School and of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, Thierry Mirville began his professional career in 1991 at GTIE, a subsidiary of Compagnie Générale de Eaux. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Energies Deutschland in 2003 and became Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Energies in 2006. In 2018, he joined VINCI SA in charge of the Treasury, Financing and Tax Department. In 2021, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the new VINCI Construction division, which includes construction and road works activities.

