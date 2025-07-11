Air Methods Welcomes Renowned Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist Dr. Linda Chambliss as New OB Medical Director

PHOENIX, AZ, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Linda Chambliss as the new Obstetrics (OB) Medical Director for Native Air, Tri-State CareFlight, and LifeNet, the company's dedicated emergency air medical service programs operating throughout Arizona.

Native Air, Tri-State CareFlight, and LifeNet, with 23 locations across the state, play a vital role in the state’s healthcare system by providing rapid air transport for critically ill and injured patients, particularly in rural and remote areas where timely access to specialized medical care can be limited. With the addition of Dr. Chambliss, Air Methods further strengthens its commitment to delivering exceptional maternal and fetal care, especially for high-risk pregnancies.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Chambliss to our team,” said Jeff Marr, Clinical Director at Air Methods. “Her wealth of experience, especially in Maternal Fetal Medicine and her longstanding service to Indigenous communities, adds immeasurable value to Native Air’s mission.”

Dr. Chambliss brings more than four decades of medical expertise to the role and will serve as an Air Methods medical director liaison to Arizona’s High Rish Perinatal Program (HRPP). Board-certified in Maternal Fetal Medicine, she has dedicated her career to caring for patients with complex pregnancies and advancing health equity.

“I am honored to join Air Methods and support the exceptional Native Air, LifeNet, and CareFlight clinicians,” said Dr. Chambliss. “Providing timely, expert care to pregnant patients, especially in rural and underserved communities, is critical to improving outcomes for mothers and babies. I look forward to contributing my experience in Maternal Fetal Medicine to help guide clinical decisions, enhance protocols, and ensure every patient receives the safest, most compassionate care possible during transport.”

Dr. Chambliss began her career as a registered nurse after earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Duke University. She provided nursing care on the Hopi Reservation in northeastern Arizona before attending Michigan State College of Human Medicine, where she earned her medical degree. Her post-graduate training included a pediatric internship at the University of Chicago and an OB/GYN residency at Cook County Hospital. She later returned to Arizona to serve as Chief of OB/GYN at the Tuba City Indian Health Service and as a Commander in the U.S. Public Health Service in the Navajo Nation.

Following her service, she completed a fellowship in Maternal Fetal Medicine at the University of Southern California/LA County Medical Center. Since then, has held key clinical and academic roles at Valleywise Health Center and St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Phoenix.

An internationally recognized leader in maternal health, Dr. Chambliss has authored or co-authored 95 scientific publications focused on high-risk pregnancies and the impact of social determinants on health. She has chaired the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Committee on Indian Affairs, earned a Master of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and received numerous honors for teaching excellence, including being named “Humanitarian of the Year” at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Her advocacy has reached national audiences, including a feature on The Oprah Winfrey Show where she spoke about the health effects of domestic violence.

Air Methods employs highly trained, board-certified physicians across multiple specialties—including OB, neonatology, pediatric emergency medicine, and intensive care—to ensure that every patient receives the highest level of care. Air Methods physicians are available 24/7/365, guiding medical crews, collaborating with referring and receiving physicians, and participating in over 400 case reviews annually to ensure best practices and continuous quality improvement.

“We are ecstatic to have Dr. Chambliss provide guidance and direction to our clinicians, adding a wealth of high acuity medical expertise,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, DNP, MBA, RN, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President at Air Methods. “Dr. Chambliss joins the more than 50 physicians and surgeons we employ across the nation. Their relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare continues to make a profound difference in the lives of patients every day.”

These medical directors also serve as educators, regularly leading simulation exercises, cadaver labs, and continuing education programs. Their work ensures that every clinician in the field is well-prepared and supported by the latest medical evidence and expert guidance.

With the addition of Dr. Chambliss, Air Methods further solidifies its commitment to delivering safe, expert, and compassionate care to Arizona’s most vulnerable patients.

###

About Air Methods

Native Air, Tri-State CareFlight, and LifeNet is part of Air Methods (airmethods.com), the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features approximately 400 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity manikins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

