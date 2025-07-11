Glidelogic Corp. Announces Release of First AI-Generated Novel "The Thirteenth Proposal"

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Glidelogic Corp. ( USOTC: GDLG , "Glidelogic", "the Company") today announced the release of its first fully AI-generated novel titled The Thirteenth Proposal. The new novel, a political thriller of approximately 80,000 English words (with a 140,000-character Chinese edition), was written entirely by artificial intelligence systems. The Thirteenth Proposal, created by Glidelogic's proprietary Novagen AI based on outputs from Google Gemini 2.5 Pro and developed from an original concept outlined by a human, is believed to be among the first fully AI-authored novels made available to the public. This project serves as an exploratory demonstration of AI's creative storytelling capabilities and is now available to readers via Amazon Kindle .

AI Collaboration

Glidelogic's accomplishment was made possible through a cutting-edge collaboration between its in-house Novagen AI platform and advanced technologies from Google. By leveraging the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, Novagen AI generated a full-length novel from an initial story concept provided by a human creator. The entire narrative – from character development to plot twists – was produced by the AI systems, guided only by the preliminary concept outline. This collaborative AI process exemplifies the synergy between Glidelogic's proprietary AI engine and leading external AI models, resulting in a coherent and engaging 80,000-word story (and a corresponding Chinese edition of approximately 140,000 characters). To the best of the Company's knowledge, The Thirteenth Proposal represents one of the first instances of a novel being authored in its entirety by artificial intelligence.

Creative Implications

The Thirteenth Proposal is intended as a pioneering showcase of what AI-driven creativity can achieve, rather than as a replacement for human authors. Glidelogic undertook this project to explore the boundaries of AI in long-form creative writing, demonstrating that artificial intelligence can craft extensive and complex narratives under human guidance. The novel's release highlights a significant creative and technological milestone: it opens a dialogue on how AI can augment and inspire human storytelling. By making the novel available to the public, Glidelogic invites readers and industry observers to witness the capabilities of AI in creative content generation, while underscoring that human imagination and oversight remain integral to the process. This first-of-its-kind initiative for Glidelogic underscores the Company's commitment to responsible innovation in the AI and digital content space.

CEO's Commentary

Glidelogic's CEO, Mr. Yitian (Fred) Xue, commented, "This novel's release marks a creative and technological milestone for our company. We believe The Thirteenth Proposal showcases the capabilities of our Novagen AI – to the best of our knowledge, it is among the first novels entirely generated by AI. Our goal with this project is to demonstrate how advanced AI can assist in storytelling, complementing human creativity rather than replacing it. By starting from a human-devised concept and developing it into a full-length thriller, the AI systems have illustrated a new way that technology and human inspiration can work together. We are excited about what this means for the future of content creation and will continue to explore innovative applications of AI in creative domains in a thoughtful, responsible manner."

About the Company

Founded in December 2020 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Glidelogic Corp. is committed to developing AI-based software, fintech solutions, and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. Our mission is to leverage leading AI technology to offer forward-looking services to commercial clients, thereby enhancing productivity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid.

They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, but not limited to, economic conditions, changes in laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Contact Information

Glidelogic Corp.

Address: 8275 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 200-#406, Las Vegas, NV 89123

Phone: (310) 397-2300

Email: pr@glidelogic.ai